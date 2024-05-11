Do you like Chrome's memory saving tools? Google will soon give you more control over aggressiveness





Google introduced the Memory Saver feature in its Chrome browser in February 2023 and has been enhancing the feature ever since. A new option introduces a way to configure the aggressiveness of Memory Saver, giving users even more control over Memory Saver.

Memory Saver is a great tool for addressing RAM issues in Chrome by identifying unused tabs and removing them from memory, but it also controls when tabs are flagged as inactive and put into snooze mode. There's no way to do that. However, a flag recently discovered in Chrome Canary by Windows Report indicates that Google is testing a feature that offers his three options for memory savers: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive.

Enabling the toggle setting gives you access to three settings:

Moderate memory savings: This setting makes tabs inactive after a long period of time. Balances memory usage with keeping recently visited tabs active. Balanced memory savings: If you choose Balanced memory savings, tabs will become inactive after a reasonable amount of time. Maximum Memory Savings: Selecting Maximum Memory Savings makes the tab inactive. After a shorter period. This aggressive mode uses minimal memory, but may require more frequent tab reloads.

Google is also adding new visual cues to inactive tabs. This is a dotted circle that appears on inactive tabs to indicate that the tab has been put to sleep and is not consuming memory.

According to the report, Google has been testing the tool extensively for quite some time. The tech giant has “tested multi-state options for memory mode using heuristic mode, fixed timer, and discard, providing the option behind a flag to choose the amount of time a tab can be discarded.” The test ultimately didn't help with new features, but it did impact memory saver improvements.

At this time, it is unclear when this memory saver update will roll out to all Chrome users, but once it does, it should be accessible through performance settings at chrome://settings/performance.

