EU must defend Chinese technology information or accept US bullying





The United States has strongly threatened Europe and imposed export restrictions on China. If the EU wants to have its say, it must analyze the dangers of Chinese technology.

Under pressure from the United States, the Netherlands last year banned semiconductor tycoon ASML from selling cutting-edge deep ultraviolet lithography equipment to China. The US argued that ASML technology could be used to manufacture chips needed for military applications. When Washington went further and blocked ASML from exporting old equipment to China, some Dutch foreign policy experts urged Hague to counter what they called coercion.

European countries frustrated by America's heavy-handed tactics need to improve their governments' ability to independently assess the technological developments of rivals like China. In 2020, the US reportedly shared a classified report to persuade the Netherlands to act on ASML. As long as Europe relies on the United States for information about China's growing capacity and use of critical technologies, from semiconductors to artificial intelligence to quantum, it will remain reactive.

Currently, EU export controls are narrower than US export controls and broadly interpreted at the national level. The EU has no equivalent to the U.S. Entity List of foreign individuals, companies and organizations deemed to be a national security concern. European governments can impose export controls on non-listed items only if they believe the technology could enable the development of weapons of mass destruction or military end-uses in countries embargoed. The EU's arms embargo on China is non-binding, and each capital can interpret it as it pleases.

Certainly, progress has been made in recent years. The European Commission has aligned with the United States on the need to expand dual-use export controls. Its Economic Security Strategy proposed an EU-wide assessment of the risks associated with the safety or leakage of certain sensitive technologies. The European Commission is proposing measures to make the bloc's management more agile, such as giving member states the power to jointly add new items to the EU's dual-use list.

EU governments are becoming increasingly proactive. Member States can add new listings for human rights reasons or other unclear public security considerations. Last year, Spain introduced new regulations related to quantum computing, among other emerging technologies. Following France's lead in February 2024, Finland is considering introducing a national control list to protect quantum and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

But maintaining this momentum requires adequate analytical capacity within government. Emerging technologies such as AI and quantum are evolving at record speed. The underlying hardware, primarily semiconductors, is widely available commercially. Identifying which technologies may need protection, who in China is using them, and for what purposes is complex. China is strengthening the confidentiality of scientific and technological information to avoid foreign export restrictions.

Some EU member states are already ahead of others in terms of technology assessment and expertise regarding China, but progress should not be limited to individual countries. Europe needs to pool its resources and information. It doesn't help that China can use German equipment to manufacture chips for dual-use quantum computers while France limits exports of quantum technology. This effort is not limited to the intelligence community. It requires buy-in from scientists, engineers, businesses, and think tankers who understand technology and Chinese innovation.

The EU's Office for Technology Assessment may be able to help. The European Commission Joint Research Center carries out related work and houses expertise in China and export control. It needs to be given additional resources and authority to monitor China's technology ecosystem. This should be synchronized with the Emerging Technology Expert Group, which will help assess the risks arising from the transfer of new dual-use technologies.

Europe and the United States need to partner to address China's challenges. However, Europe cannot just blindly accept US demands. A true partnership requires independent judgment about the risks of selling certain products to China.

Rebecca Arcesati is a Principal Analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), where she studies China's technology and digital policies and how they impact Europe.

Bandwidth is CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

