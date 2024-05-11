Photograph the aurora like a pro with your iPhone | Chip





To make the most of this amazing phenomenon, we'll show you how to take breathtaking photos with your iPhone.

ATLANTA If you're in Georgia on a Saturday night, you might be in for another heavenly feast. Aurora, also known as the Northern Lights, may make her even rarer second appearance.

To make the most of this amazing phenomenon, learn how to take breathtaking photos with your iPhone, with expert advice from travel guide Travelfoss and 11Alive photographers. to introduce.

Please select the appropriate iPhone model:

Night mode is available on iPhone 11 and later models, but shot quality may vary. For better results, consider using an iPhone 13 or newer model with enhanced camera features. The difference in image quality can be significant, especially in low-light conditions.

Enable night mode:

Night mode is your best friend when photographing the Northern Lights. This feature automatically adjusts her iPhone's camera settings for optimal low-light conditions, capturing clearer, more detailed photos. To enable night mode, just make sure it's enabled in your camera's settings. For iPhone 11 and newer, this feature is available right away.

Adjust exposure time:

For best results, adjust exposure time to maximize shot potential. Tap the arrow at the top to access the hidden settings menu in your iPhone's camera app. Find the night mode icon and adjust the exposure time slider to its maximum value (usually 30 seconds for a tripod setup). This extended exposure time allows your iPhone to capture the full glow of the aurora borealis.

Fine-tune exposure adjustment:

In certain scenarios, such as when surrounded by bright snow, you may need to adjust the exposure further to avoid overexposure. Revisit the hidden settings menu and change the exposure adjustment to a negative value to balance the brightness of your photo.

Keep settings:

To streamline your photo shoots, make sure certain settings like exposure adjustments and night mode are saved on your iPhone.[設定]>[カメラ]>[設定を保持]Go to and toggle the options you want to maintain your preferred settings.

Consider a tripod.

Stability is important when taking long exposure shots of the Northern Lights. Investing in a tripod will keep your iPhone steady throughout the shooting process, giving you clearer, more professional-looking photos. Choose a sturdy tripod made of durable materials such as metal to withstand cold weather conditions.

With the right settings and equipment, you can capture stunning images of the Northern Lights on your iPhone, even in unexpected locations like Georgia.

