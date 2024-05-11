Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 8: How do budget smartphones compare to flagships?





Google has announced the Pixel 8a, an affordable smartphone that will be released on May 14th. Like all Pixel A-series devices to date, the latest model shares a lot in common with its more expensive sibling. The Pixel 8a is powered by the same Tensor G3 SoC as the more expensive Pixel 8 launched last year.

Google Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 price in India

Google Pixel 8a price in India is set at Rs 52,999 for the 128Gb version and Rs 59,999 for the 256GB version. It will be available from May 14th. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 75,999. Most of the specifications of the smartphones are the same, but there are some differences when it comes to camera and color options. Here's a comparison between Pixel 8a and Pixel 8.

Comparison of specs between Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a

FeaturesPixel 8Pixel 8aDisplay6.2-inch OLED Actua display, 120 Hz refresh rate6.1-inch OLED Actua display, 120 Hz refresh rateDisplay resolution2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+)2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+)Display brightnessUp to 1,400 nits (HDR) ) and up to 2,000 nits (peak brightness) up to 1,400 nits (HDR) and up to 2,000 nits (peak brightness) Color options Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Obsidian, Hazel, Rose, Mint Display protection Scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Cover Glass scratches Scratch-Resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Cover Glass Back Protection Edgeless Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Back, Matte Aluminum Frame Scratch-Resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Cover Glass ProcessorGoogle Tensor 3Google Tensor 3RAM and Storage8GB + 128GB/256GB8GB + 128GB/256GBSecurityTitan M2 Security chip

Dustproof and waterproof protection IP68 Dustproof and waterproof IP67 Dustproof and waterproof Battery capacity 4575 mAh 4492 mAh Rear camera 50MP main octa PD sensor (f/1.68), 12MP ultrawide, LDAF sensor, 1.2 m pixel width 64MP main quad PD sensor, 13MP ultrawide , 0.8 m pixel width Front camera10.5MP Dual PD Selfie Camera13MP SoftwareAndroid 14 (with 7-year update guarantee)Android 14 (with 7-year update guarantee)

