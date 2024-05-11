Best New Products of May 2024: Apple, Google, Beats, Brooks





This article is part of the NBC Selects New & Notable column, which focuses on our favorite product launches. This article will be continuously updated throughout the month with new releases that we think you should know about.

Tech launches Apple iPad Pro (M4) (pre-order)

The previous iPad Pro was one of the best tablets around, but this M4 version has some important upgrades. Both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions feature OLED screens (a first for an iPad), which should display richer colors and color contrasts compared to previous models. These are the thinnest and lightest iPads available. The 11-inch version weighs less than 1 pound and is 5.3 millimeters thick. According to the brand, Apple's new M4 processor delivers faster performance, especially for graphics-intensive tasks like gaming.

The Magic Keyboard (M4) is also new. Available for iPad Pro (M4). Features a full 14-key function row and aluminum palm rest.

Apple iPad Air (M2) (pre-order)

This model is an upgrade from the previous iPad Air (5th generation). The new M2 version has a new processor (M2 instead of M1), comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch (instead of just 10.9-inch), and a few other key spec tweaks. Masu. One small but useful change is the front-facing camera. Now it's widescreen horizontally instead of vertically. This is a welcome change. I've always found the 5th generation iPad's vertical camera uncomfortable, especially for Facetime.

Apple Pencil Pro (pre-order)

This stylus is compatible with the new iPad Pro (M4) and iPad Air (M2) and has more advanced features than the previous Apple Pencil. In the Art app, when you hold your pencil, a palette appears, allowing you to quickly switch between tools, colors, and more. Similarly, you can double-tap the pencil to switch between tools such as pen and eraser. You can now also rotate the pencil to change the direction of the brush or shape pen. These gestures have haptic feedback with vibrations to help you confirm this new action. It also includes Apple Find My, so you can easily find it if you misplace it.

Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones

These wireless Bluetooth headphones fit in your ears and are a long-awaited update to 2016's Beats Solo 3. According to the brand, the Solo 4 has up to 50 hours of battery life and up to 5 hours of use when charged via USB-C. A quick 10 minute charge will deplete the battery. You can play audio wirelessly via Bluetooth or, for high-resolution audio, using an audio or USB-C cable. Like previous versions, the Solo 4s is compatible with iPhone and Android and does not have active noise cancellation.

Google Pixel 8a (pre-order)

Pixel 8a is an affordable version of Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Despite its low price, it shares much of its design and features with Google's other Series 8 smartphones, including AI-powered photo and video editing tools like Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser. Upgrades from the Pixel 7a include a faster internal processor, a faster and brighter screen, and a larger battery.

Bose SoundLink Max Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Pre-order)

This portable Bluetooth speaker is similar to the Bose SoundLink Flex, but it's much larger at 4.9 pounds and includes more powerful stereo speakers. He can connect to two devices at once wirelessly or to a wired audio system via his AUX port on the back. There's also a USB-C charging port on the back, allowing you to charge the speaker or share power with your smartphone. It has a battery life of up to 20 hours and is IP67 dust and water resistant. The brand says it also floats on water, but it's not designed to be used that way.

Beauty and skin care launches “Kopari Vitamin C Collection”

All products in the Coparis Vitamin C collection help reduce hyperpigmentation and discoloration and lighten dark spots. This includes a serum that corrects discoloration, a moisturizer, and a mineral sunscreen with SPF 50. According to the brand, the product also contains niacinamide, which soothes the skin and reduces dullness. Kopari sent Marin the Vitamin C collection to try, and she says the products are easy to incorporate into her daily skincare routine. It's lightweight and dries quickly, making it the perfect base to wear under makeup.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Balm

Glow Recipe Glow Dew Balm is a sunscreen stick that nourishes, brightens, and evens out your skin's tone thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, squalane, and watermelon seed oil. The lightweight, non-greasy formula comes in stick form, so you can carry it in your cosmetic bag or travel with you and reapply over your makeup. This stick is a chemical sunscreen that provides SPF 45 and broad spectrum protection.

Home launch basket

Nori, best known for its steamer irons, sells baskets designed to fit in small closets while still storing lots of clothes at once. The exterior is textured canvas and synthetic leather, and the interior has a magnetic lid to prevent odors. The inside of the basket is coated with poly material, wipes clean, and has a built-in storage pocket to store laundry pods and underwear. A removable magnetic wheelbase attachment is included with the basket and has hidden magnets on each side of it so you can connect more than one if needed. The basket can also be completely collapsed when not in use.

Eight Sleep Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ultra

The Eight Sleeps Pod 4 is the brand's newest bed cooling system. Compared to the previous version, the new smart mattress cover is made of thinner material that conforms to the shape of your body. The brand also designed the Pod 4s Hub, which powers sensors and water channels on the cover, to provide twice the cooling power and be quieter compared to the Pod 3. You can control your Pod 4 without a phone by tapping the zones on either side of the mattress cover, but you can also track sleep and health metrics such as heart rate, sleep stages, snoring, and breathing rate through a companion app. Masu. The Pod 4 Ulta comes with the same mattress cover and hub, but also includes an adjustable base that lets you customize your sleeping position. The Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ulta are available in mattress sizes up to California King.

Kitchen announces Graza 2.0

Instead of buying a new one when you run out, you can refill your Graza Olive Oil Squeeze Bottle. The brand debuted cans of Sizzle Oil and Drizzle Oil, which you pour into the bottle using a funnel. Refills are nitrogen sealed to keep out oxygen and can be recycled once empty. Refillable cans can be purchased individually or in sets.

ninja double stack

Ninja makes some of our favorite air fryers, and their newest DoubleStack model has a massive 10-quart capacity that lets you cook enough food to feed a crowd. It has two stacked baskets, each with two removable racks, so you can cook up to four foods at once. The air fryer has six cooking settings: air fry, roast, bake, and broil. You can also choose between Smart Finish mode, which programs the food in both baskets to finish cooking at the same time, or Match Cook mode, which copies settings between baskets and cooks all ingredients the same way. Air fryer baskets, racks, and crisper plates are dishwasher safe.

Brooks Ghost 16 launched for fitness and travel

Brooks makes many of the best running shoes out there, but the Ghost is definitely the easiest model to recommend, and one that most of our team has tried and been happy with. According to the brand, the Ghost 16 is lighter (from 10.1 ounces to 9.5 ounces), has an updated midsole, and features new outsole rubber with more recycled materials. They come in men's and women's sizes, with widths ranging from narrow to wide.

Roverland ready for carry-on baggage

To reduce the stress of traveling with pets, Roberland has launched a horizontal suitcase that makes it easier to fit a dog or cat carrier on top of a vertical bag. The carry-on features smooth-rolling neon skateboard wheels, a TSA-approved luggage lock, and a hard exterior pocket for your laptop. There's also a storage compartment inside to help organize your clothes, toiletry bags, and other travel accessories. According to the brand, this bag is large enough to hold about a week's worth of essentials. Roberland recently added a wheeled base to his collection paired with an NBC Select His Pet Award-winning branded pet carrier.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Marin and Harry Rabinowitz round up the best new products each month, choosing products they think NBC Select readers should know about. These include products from brands previously featured on NBC Select or recommended by our staff. Marin and Rabinowitz also regularly launch new products to share their experiences with the items.

Check out NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, technology and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok to stay in the loop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/select/shopping/new-notable-apple-google-brooks-rcna151708 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos