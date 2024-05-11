These 4 tech gadgets have improved my daily life – I didn't know I needed them





Oura Ring is one of my favorite technology products. I was a little worried about it because it was expensive, but after doing a lot of research and finding it useful in my daily life, I finally gave up on it. The Oura app includes four main sections: Readiness, Sleep, Activity, and Resilience.

Review: The Oura smart ring's shiny new features even outdo its titanium finish.

I check my readiness score every morning to see how much I have recovered mentally and physically. It also checks your sleep score, which measures the quality of your sleep the night before. The smart ring also tracks different stages of sleep throughout the night, including awake time, REM sleep, deep sleep, and light sleep. You also have the option to check the regularity of your breathing while you sleep, as the ring detects changes in blood oxygen levels.

We've found that readiness and sleep scores can help you decide whether you should relax or prepare for an action-packed day. For example, after getting off the plane and feeling jet-lagged for a few days, I realized that my readiness and sleep scores were in the “attention” range, and I spent the rest of the week focusing on resting and recharging. Within the next few days, I was able to get my score back into the “good” and “optimal” range.

Oura also now has a resilience feature that tracks how well you bounce back from physiological stress. It is calculated using two weeks of data consisting of average daytime stress load, daytime recovery, and nighttime recovery. You can view each status individually and track your resilience over time with graphs. Currently, his website at Oura has $40 off on the Oura Ring.

