Java Client Library | Google Cloud





Submit Feedback Keep your collection organized Save and categorize content based on your preferences. Version 0.1.0keyboard_arrow_down This package is not the recommended entry point for using this client library.

This library recommends using com.google.shopping.merchant.conversions.v1beta for new applications.

Pre-release impact

This package is a pre-release version. Please use with caution.

Pre-release versions are considered unstable because they can be shut down or undergo breaking changes during upgrades. Use these only for testing or when functionality is specifically required.

Impact of stub packages

This package is the base stub class. This is intended for advanced usage and directly mirrors the underlying API. We generally recommend using the latest non-stub GA packages, such as com.google.shopping.merchant.conversions.v1beta. Please use with caution.

stub class configuration class

You can use configuration classes to configure credentials, endpoints, and retry settings for your stub.

Callable Factory Class Class Submit Feedback

Unless otherwise noted, the content on this page is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License and code samples are licensed under the Apache 2.0 License. For more information, see Google Developer Site Policies. Java is a registered trademark of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Last updated on May 11, 2024 (UTC).

[{

“type”: “thumb-down”,

“id”: “hardToUnderstand”,

“label”:”Hard to understand”

},{

“type”: “thumb-down”,

“id”: “incorrectInformationOrSampleCode”,

“label”:”Incorrect information or sample code”

},{

“type”: “thumb-down”,

“id”: “missingTheInformationSamplesINeed”,

“label”:”Missing the information/samples I need”

},{

“type”: “thumb-down”,

“id”: “otherDown”,

“label”:”Other”

}]

[{

“type”: “thumb-up”,

“id”: “easyToUnderstand”,

“label”:”Easy to understand”

},{

“type”: “thumb-up”,

“id”: “solvedMyProblem”,

“label”:”Solved my problem”

},{

“type”: “thumb-up”,

“id”: “otherUp”,

“label”:”Other”

}]

Do you need to tell us more?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/java/docs/reference/google-shopping-merchant-conversions/0.1.0/com.google.shopping.merchant.conversions.v1beta.stub The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos