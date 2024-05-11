UTSA-sponsored UIDP conference explores changing research landscape | UTSA Today | UTSA





This conference was held at a critical time when the dynamics of research and development are changing.

“Interest and investment from government agencies in research projects that involve partnerships between universities, industry, and government, particularly in use-inspired translational research efforts,” said Joan Browning, UTSA's interim vice president for research. We see it increasing.” “Federal agencies are calling on us to break down academic silos and further strengthen partnerships, connect with the larger community, and focus on workforce development. UTSA is answering that call. We are committed to fostering partnerships that meet these needs, which is why we are excited to work with UIDP to strategize and foster these relationships.”

UTSA's Joanne Browning spoke at the conference.

The conference included a talk from Browning about the types of partnerships that are becoming more necessary and more frequently utilized. “We think funding will be injected into projects that contribute to workforce development more broadly,” she said. “To accomplish this, universities also need to partner with departments, community colleges, and even K-12 programs.”

UIDP President and CEO Tony Boccanfuso spoke of the need for universities and industry partners to work together to achieve mutual goals, including workforce development.

“Companies that partner with universities will play a critical role as communities seize these new opportunities and grow and strengthen their innovation ecosystems,” Boccanfuso said. “Winning major government awards now requires industry and academia to work together around common goals of interdisciplinary research and workforce development.”

Boccanfuso explained that there are several reasons for this change in funding priorities. Additional investments have been approved by external funders in the U.S. and abroad, but in some cases, such as his CHIPS and Science Act in the U.S., funding levels are below expectations. With non-discretionary support accounting for a larger proportion of government funding, less funding is available for science and technology.

Boccanfuso also noted that the private sector can change due to economic factors and business sector adjustments, which can affect support for sponsored research. A strategic approach to industry-academia collaboration reduces the impact of market fluctuations and allows research leaders to capitalize on opportunities. Industry plays a key role in supporting the growth of universities' research enterprises by helping academic partners win major awards from the federal government and actively participating in these partnership opportunities. can do. Industry partners can leverage the R&D and talent that emerges from these collaborations to achieve their business goals.

Rod McSherry, UTSA's vice president for innovation and economic development, praised the economic impact of these partnerships.

“The bonds between university researchers and industry partners are a key element in stimulating economic growth in local communities,” he said. Mr. McSherry oversees the Valdez Economic Development Institute, which generated $2.6 billion in direct economic impact in fiscal year 2023 and created 58,000 jobs in the Texas economy.

