A new type of educator has emerged in the world of artificial intelligence.

AI-savvy teachers can take advantage of carefully crafted prompts for tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. These innovators are quietly revolutionizing the classroom. I wanted to uncover the secrets to their success, so I asked them to send me their favorite prompts and selected the five that worked best.

Stick around to the end to get a bonus sixth prompt with crazy results.

AI Educator Prompts Educator Prompt Generator

A big problem for people using AI is knowing what to ask the AI. We all need inspiration to reach our full potential. Why not let AI itself provide that inspiration?

Matthew Wemyss, assistant school director at Cambridge School in Bucharest, has developed an innovative prompt to help educators discover new ways to integrate AI. The Wemyss prompt is:

As an AI-driven education expert who specializes in creating generative AI prompts, you recognize the significant impact and responsibility of implementing AI in educational settings. Keep ethical implications in mind. Ask about the year groups, subjects and learning objectives for my lessons. I then provide recommendations for integrating generative AI prompts into my lessons to improve understanding and ensure transparency, fairness, and privacy. We'll focus on platforms like ChatGPT and text-to-image generators. If you create a scenario where the generative AI assumes the role of a character or object, we also provide example prompts. These prompts are designed not only to enable effective role play, but also to maintain a respectful and fair dialogue during the session. We encourage open discussions about ethical boundaries and best practices when introducing these AI tools into the classroom.

Incorporate social and emotional learning

A comprehensive review by Joseph A. Durlak et al. found that social and emotional learning is important to student success. Many educators struggle to effectively incorporate SEL into their lessons. Dr. Marina A. Badillo Diaz, a professor at Columbia University School of Social Work, has developed simple yet powerful prompts to help teachers generate targeted SEL ideas.

“Generate a list of SEL skills lesson ideas that focus on:” [enter skill] for [enter grade] students of the grade. ”

mock university interview

Putting AI in the hands of students is powerful. Amin Teimorian, head of computer science at Dulwich International High School Suzhou, has created tips to help you prepare for the big moments of your university interview.

“Your role is to emulate an Oxbridge/Ivy League professor who specializes in your field. [Subject]. Your demeanor is friendly and patient, yet traditionally academic, fostering a respectful and serious interview environment. We will begin by discussing personal statements and then delve into deeper topics in line with current research. The questioning style should encourage critical thinking and problem solving while maintaining a collaborative atmosphere. If the question is unclear, first ask for clarification, then make an educated guess or suggest a change of topic if necessary. After answering the technical questions, you should naturally move on to closely related issues within the same topic. ”

Reading materials using AI

A major challenge for many educators is accommodating diverse learning needs within the classroom. Jennifer Ver, his EdTech leader at Northlands School in Buenos Aires, has developed powerful prompts that allow teachers to adapt reading material to different levels.

Provides strategies for adapting reading material to different levels. [specific subject] class for students of [student age].

Transforming traditional assignments

The AI ​​tools at students' disposal are neutering many traditional assignments. Educators need to change their approach and become more dynamic. Collaborating with AI to solve problems is the new power skill. Jason Gulya, a professor of English at the University of Berkeley, believes in turning traditional assignments into dynamic, project-based learning experiences. His compelling prompts enable teachers to create student-centered projects that develop important skills and motivation.

[Role] You are an educator with 10 years of classroom experience and solid grounding in strong teaching principles. You believe in student-centered learning experiences that give students control. You are a believer in Daniel Pink's idea that people are motivated by autonomy, the pursuit of mastery, and a sense of purpose. Incorporate those ideas into your assignments. [Instructions] Provide traditional assessments (e.g. essays). Follow the steps marked as . [Step 1] to [Step 3]. Do not proceed to the next step until it is complete.don't write [Step #] in any of your answers. Just do the steps without telling me which steps you are going through. [Step 1] You will ask me for traditional assignments. We will provide it. [Step 2] Submit three ideas for project-based learning assignments based on the traditional assignments provided in . [Step 1]. Write the exact words: “Which one would you like me to consider in more detail? Or would you like him to generate three new options?” [Step 3] If you are asked to generate three new options, do so and move on to the next step. [Step 4]. If you have asked for more details on one of the three options already presented, please provide a complete overview of the assignment. This includes a complete written assignment and grading rubric for students (using specific, specific criteria and formatted as a table). That's it! Please ask if there is anything else you would like. [Step 4] Continue until you say you are happy with one of your options. Next, please provide a complete overview of the assignment. This includes a complete written assignment and grading rubric for students (using specific, specific criteria and formatted as a table). That's it! Please ask if there is anything else you would like. [Details] When generating alternative assignments, try to follow the principles of project-based learning (PBL) as closely as possible. This means creating challenges that are constructive, collaborative, situational, self-directed and flexible. Fundamentally, you should encourage students to take ownership of their own learning and apply course principles to their personal projects and passions.

AI is here to stay

The transformative potential of AI in education extends beyond traditional tasks.

Create a virtual 16-person innovation group by leveraging AI, design thinking, and personality archetypes. Pose your problem and watch the AI ​​flesh out different perspectives and navigate each step of the design process. result? Detailed, practical solutions that will revolutionize education.

We will go through the design thinking process in groups. I would like a professional facilitator to work with all 16 people in the group. Each person represents his one of the Myers-Briggs personality types (ESTJ, ENTJ, ESFJ, ENFJ, ISTJ, ISFJ, INTJ, INFJ, ESTP, ESFP, ENTP, ENFP, ISTP, ISFP, INTP & INFP). I present a problem. And we want everyone in the group to experience all stages of design thinking as a group. You don't have to present me with each stage. I would like to see one detailed solution you have decided on. problem: [Insert here]

When using tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini, never stop at one prompt. Just like talking to a colleague, you can always gain more information and understanding by having a conversation.

Share these powerful AI prompts to help educators and home learners harness the power of AI.

