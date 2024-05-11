Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a: Should you upgrade?





The comparison between Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a should be important for those who own Google's older mid-range smartphones. In 2022, assuming he bought a Pixel 6a when it first launched, he'll have been using the same device for two years. This is plenty of time to consider whether it's time to upgrade to a newer model.

The Pixel 6a continues to be a formidable smartphone with a Tensor processor that enables some impressive AI features (though perhaps not as impressive as the new features in the Pixel 8a). This camera remains a top performer two years after the phone's debut. In an age where people want their smartphones to last longer, the Pixel 6a certainly qualifies as a device with a little more life left.

But the Pixel 8a may prove too appealing to ignore. New Tensor chipsets mean new AI capabilities. While the display has also received significant upgrades over the past two years, Google has another chance to address one of the lingering complaints about the Pixel A series: improving the battery life of these phones.

We're still testing the Pixel 8a, so stay tuned for our full review. (Our Pixel 8a hands-on gives us some first impressions of the new smartphone.) But now that the Pixel 8a is official, our comparison between the Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a will give you more insight into the differences between the two smartphones. I can convey it well.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a specs Swipe to scroll horizontally Rows 0 – Cells 0Google Pixel 8aGoogle Pixel 6aStarting price$499$449Screen size6.1 inch OLED (2400 x 1080i)6.1 inch OLED (2400 x 1080i)Refresh rate 120Hz60HzCPUTensor G3Tensor G1RAM8GB6 GBStor Age / Expandable? 128GB, 256GB / None 128GB / None Rear camera 64MP (f/1.89) Main. 13MP (f/2.2)12.2MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2)Front camera13MP (f/2.2)8MP (f/2.0)Battery size4,404 mAh4,410 mAhWired charging speed18W18W wireless charging ?Yes No Size 6 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches 6 x 2.8 x depth 0.35 inches Weight 6.8 oz 6.3 oz Color Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe Charcoal, Chalk, Sage Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a Price

As of this writing, you can pre-order the Pixel 8a. The price is the same $499 that Google charged for his Pixel 7a last year. But for Pixel 6a owners, this is actually a price increase, as they paid $449 for the phone at launch.

While an extra $50 may not seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of things, Pixel 6a owners will want to know if changes to their smartphone will help alleviate the additional cost. Sho. At least the Pixel 8a has more RAM (6GB vs. 8GB), and the new smartphone has a 256GB option to match the 128GB base model. However, the 256GB Pixel 8a is quite expensive at $559.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a design

Pixel 8a (Image credit: Future)

In some ways, the Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a are both similar, as the design of the Pixel A series hasn't changed much over the years. Both phones have a camera bar that extends to the back, mirroring the design of Google's Pixel flagship.

However, there are some subtle differences. The Pixel 8a features rounded corners as opposed to the sharp edges of the Pixel 6a. The new phone also features a matte textured back, which should be better at repelling dirt than the Pixel 6a's glossy back.

Pixel 6a (Image source: Tom's Guide)

The Pixel 8a has a bit more color options, featuring black, white, blue, and green. The Pixel 6a comes in its own black and white options (Google calls them Charcoal and Chalk) and a bright green called Sage.

Durability doesn't change much. Both phones use Gorilla Glass 3 on the front panel, and both have IP67 water resistance.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a displays

Pixel 8a (Image credit: Future)

Google kept the 6.1-inch screen size on the latest Pixel, but starting in 2022 there are other improvements to the display. The Pixel 8a has an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, while the Pixel 6a is firmly fixed at 60Hz. As such, upgraders can expect smoother scrolling and more immersive graphics in games that support fast refresh rates.

In fact, Google has adapted the Actua display found in its Pixel 8 flagship smartphone into the Pixel 8a. This means the peak brightness is now 2,000 nits. When we tested the Pixel 6a's display, the Pixel 6a's display speed was 778 nits. Even if the Pixel 8a doesn't reach its maximum brightness, the former's screen is definitely easier to see than the Pixel 6a's display in direct sunlight.

Comparison of Google Pixel 8a camera and Pixel 6a camera

Pixel 6a (Image source: Tom's Guide)

Google has given its Pixel Series A lineup a big camera upgrade with the Pixel 7a, introducing a 64MP sensor as the phone's main camera. That setup returns on the Pixel 8a, with a 64MP main camera joined by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

Compare this to the Pixel 6a's camera. The Pixel 6a is supported by a set of 12MP rear cameras, with one taking on the role of main camera and the other taking care of ultra-wide-angle shots. 8MP front camera takes self-portraits.

Two years of hardware changes is significant enough before considering Google's photo processing. Bottom line: You should get better photos with the Pixel 8a. That's necessary before considering the editing tools enabled with the new Tensor G3 chipset. Pixel 8a supports features like Magic Editor to resize and move objects in your photos, Best Take to improve group shots, and Audio Magic Eraser to remove unwanted sound from videos. Masu. Pixel 6a features Magic Eraser, which lets you remove or camouflage unwanted objects in your photos.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a performance

Pixel 8a (Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, the Pixel 8a's Tensor G3 chipset is several generations ahead of the Pixel 6a's Tensor G1. Tensor chips aren't known for their incredible performance, but upgrading to the Pixel 8a should give you even more processing power.

You can see this just by looking at the Pixel 8 benchmarks and comparing it to the Pixel 6, as both of Google's flagships are powered by the same silicon as their respective A-series devices. Pixel 8 Geekbench scores significantly outperform Pixel 6 in both single-core and multi-core tests for this popular performance benchmark. In terms of graphics, the Pixel 8 scored 54 frames per second on 3DMark's Wild Life Unlimited benchmark, beating the Pixel 6's score by 59%. Once Google finishes testing its new smartphones, look for similar numbers for the Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a.

Of course, the real story about the Tensor chipset is what AI capabilities it enables. We've already mentioned the photo editing tools available on the Pixel 8a, but we'll detail other Tensor G3-specific features in the software section of this comparison.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a battery life

Pixel 8a (Image credit: Future)

There is no point in mincing words here. The Pixel 6a's battery life stinks. When I tested the phone, the battery lasted just under 6.5 hours. This was about 3.5 hours short of the average phone's performance in our battery tests. Things have improved significantly with the Pixel 7a, so now it's time for him to see if the Pixel 8a can maintain that momentum.

Even though both phones have roughly the same size batteries, the specifications certainly favor the newer phone. We're betting that Tensor G3 is a more power-efficient chipset and should help extend the Pixel 8a's battery life, but testing will ultimately determine if we're right. .

The charging speed is still 18W with a wired connection, but the Pixel 8a has something else up its sleeve. Like his Pixel 7a before it, the 8aa supports wireless charging, something the Pixel 6a lacked.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a software and special features

Pixel 6a (Image source: Tom's Guide)

What we're talking about here is all the features offered by the Pixel 8a thanks to its Tensor G3 chipset. If you're used to the Pixel 8, this won't come as any surprise, but the Pixel 8a brings more sophisticated on-device translation features and Circle to Find information without leaving the app you're currently using. You can expect Search to be provided. Pixel 8a's Call Assist feature includes tools to screen calls, navigate the phone tree, and improve the quality of voice calls.

Tensor-powered features are important, but I'm not sure if they're the biggest software difference between the Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a. Rather, it's Google's broader software support that catches my attention.

Pixel 6a owners have already seen two of the three Android updates Google guaranteed at the smartphone's launch. The release of Android 15 this fall will be the last, but security support will continue until 2027. If you really want to extend the lifespan of your smartphone, consider that the Pixel 8a now offers seven years of software and security updates, comparable to those available on the Pixel 8. flagship.

Comparison of Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a

There's no question that the Pixel 8a is a step up from the Pixel 6a. How much of an improvement it actually is will largely depend on the results of battery tests and head-to-head camera comparisons.

But even before these tests are complete, it's already clear that the Tensor G3 chipset inside the Pixel 8a brings more features and that the new smartphone's display will surpass that of the Pixel 6a. Add in Google's extensive software support, and even a user reluctant to upgrade may be forced to admit that in the long run he'll find the Pixel 8a more valuable than his Pixel 6a.

