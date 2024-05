EY: Extending Gen AI for CIOs: Managing Risk

While the roadmap for achieving Gen AI transformation is clear, there are challenges CIOs must first overcome to achieve the three key objectives outlined above.

First, David notes that the challenge is that this topic is relatively early, as this is new ground for CIOs overall, and with it comes a huge learning curve. Masu.

He continues: For example, LLMs' voracious appetite for data is difficult to manage. The applicability of increasingly diverse datasets to Gen AI use cases increases the risk of inadvertent dissemination and leakage, leading to potential data security and privacy issues. Conversely, unavailability of use case data can lead to lost opportunity costs and stifle innovation.

We also saw a new phenomenon called “vendor confusion.” Hundreds of vendors offer models, data stores, libraries, and other assets, making it difficult to navigate and determine which combinations work best. Additionally, testing takes longer because there is no consensus on the most valuable use cases.

Gen AI: The triumvirate of people, process, and technology

David says that to successfully implement Gen AI, CIOs and IT operations need to successfully balance people, processes, and the technology itself to maximize impact.

Successful implementation of Gen AI requires cross-collaboration across all layers of the organization, David points out. This includes finding and training individuals with AI expertise, adjusting work practices to use AI most effectively, and adding new AI tools to your current technology stack. will appear.

CIOs need to ensure that employees are properly trained to effectively design, build, and use Gen AI tools, such as First Officer, to support day-to-day operations in a safe manner. there is.

Upskilling employees whose roles may have been impacted by Gen AI will free them up to focus on higher-value work, creating additional opportunities within your organization. Leaders must drive efforts to broadly embed Gen AI within their organizations.

He concludes: It's equally important for CIOs to update processes to incorporate Gen AI tools to add value, and to create and change processes to document the critical knowledge that employees have.

Additionally, CIOs must ensure that their risk management and compliance processes evolve to measure and mitigate new types of risks.

Finally, from a technical perspective, designing, building, and scaling Gen AI tools supports an enterprise's changing needs in a secure and controlled manner.

