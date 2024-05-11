



Google has come under heavy criticism after a video went viral in which the Google Nest Assistant refused to answer basic questions about the Holocaust, but had no trouble answering questions about the Nakba.

“Hey Google, how many Jews were killed by the Nazis?” Instagram user Michael Apfel asks Google Nest's virtual assistant. The video was later posted to X by venture capitalist Josh Wolf on May 8th.

“Sorry, I don't understand.”

Similar answers were given to other related questions such as “How many Jews were killed during World War II?” Who did Adolf Hitler try to kill? How many Jews were killed in concentration camps? How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust? What was the Holocaust?

Google Nest has repeatedly refused to answer many questions about Jews and the Holocaust. X/visegrad24 Google Nest repeatedly claimed it “didn't understand” the questions it was asked. X/visegrad24

Google devices were able to provide a detailed explanation of “Nakba,” the Arabic word for “catastrophe” used to describe Palestinians who were forced to flee their homes during the creation of Israel. Google's AI called this “ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.”

Tim Urban, a well-known author and blogger, has successfully replicated the experiment and said that Google Nest should clearly state the number of German, American, and Japanese people who died during World War II and in the Rwandan genocide. told the Post there were no problems.

“Google is a place that answers our questions, and we just want to feel like we can trust those answers and the companies behind them. And moments like this break that trust and throw away the core of what Google was supposed to be.” It makes me feel like the truth of our values ​​has been politicized,” Urban told the Post after posting to X about his disappointment with the outcome.

The video was widely reposted by several prominent X accounts and racked up millions of views on the platform, where its findings were widely condemned.

“This is deeply worrying. Soon there will be no Holocaust survivors left. Their stories will be silenced by hard-coded filters. History will be written by the victors (and then by arbitrary machines). (Edited by),'' venture capitalist Tal Morgenstern told X.

Google Nest has no difficulty providing detailed explanations of other World War II issues that did not involve Jews.Corbis via Getty Images

Clifford D. May, founder of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, also condemned the results.

“In the past, the Holocaust was denied by ignorant people and racists. Now we have Holocaust denial by artificial intelligence,” he said.

A Google spokesperson told the Post that the response was “unintentional” and sought to downplay Holocaust denial as something that only happens “in some cases and on certain devices.”

“We took immediate steps to fix this bug,” the spokesperson said.

Google and its parent company Alphabet have long been criticized for developing products that promote social justice absolutism. In February, the company's AI platform, Gemini, created a comical awakening that included not only black and Asian Nazi soldiers, but also a female pope, a black Viking, a female NHL player, and various versions of America's founding fathers. He was ridiculed for creating his work.

