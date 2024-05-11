Inside the mind of tech maverick ET CIO





India celebrates National Technology Day on May 11 every year to commemorate the successful nuclear test conducted in 1998. But this day is not just about reflecting on past accomplishments. It's also an opportunity to think about the role of technology in shaping our future.

According to recent statistics, the Indian IT industry is expected to reach a market size of $350 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2025. According to a Harvard Business Review study, companies with high levels of entrepreneurial activity account for 50% of the market. We have higher revenue growth and 75% higher employee growth compared to our competitors. Additionally, a Deloitte survey revealed that 82% of respondents believe that an entrepreneurial culture fosters innovation and helps organizations adapt to change more effectively. I did.

These numbers highlight the critical role of IT teams in driving innovation and driving the country's technological evolution. In today's fast-paced digital age, where technological advancements drive progress across industries, the spotlight shines on the importance of developing entrepreneurial IT teams to foster innovation and drive organizational growth. is assigned.

Ashish Pandey, Group CIO, Dabur India Encouraging Ownership

Ashish Pandey, group CIO at Dabur India, emphasizes the importance of encouraging full ownership within IT teams.

Fostering an environment where failure is accepted as part of the learning process allows teams to take calculated risks and explore new ideas. This culture of experimentation and creative problem-solving reflects the agility of startups and drives innovation within large corporations. Ratan Kesh, ED and COO, Bandhan Ban Collaboration beyond IT

Leading Bandhan Bank to new heights Ratan Kesh, Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bandhan Bank, emphasizes the importance of blending banking and IT expertise in the financial sector . He argues that his IT leaders in the banking industry need to run their respective technology departments like full-fledged companies, with clear goals in business, compliance, risk management and customer experience. doing.

“Collaboration with business leaders is paramount to innovating products and services, partnering with fintech partners, and building strong teams for systems integration, scalable infrastructure, and cybersecurity.”

Blend domain knowledge and technical expertise

Suresh S, CIO at Muthoot Group, highlights a critical gap he often sees within IT teams: a lack of critical domain knowledge.

In industries such as finance and telecommunications, understanding the complexities of the sector is essential to delivering impactful solutions. Bridging the gap between technical skills and domain expertise enables IT professionals to effectively navigate complex industry environments.

Gopi Thangavel, Senior Vice President, IT, Reliance Industries Ltd. Balance is key

Gopi Thangavel, senior vice president of IT at Reliance Industries Ltd, emphasizes the importance of finding a balance between fostering a culture of innovation and providing clear structure and goals. By encouraging experimentation and risk-taking while remaining aligned with organizational goals, his high-performing IT teams can drive both innovation and stability within the company.

Pradeep Khurana, SBI Cards CIO & CDO Cultivating curiosity

Pradeep Khurana, CIO and CDO, SBI Cards, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and skill development and emphasized on investing in employee development to foster a curious mindset. I am.

Furthermore, he added: “Be confident. Your team should be able to take calculated risks and know that your leadership will support them even if they fail.”

Trust, recognition and continuous learning

Pankaj Gupta, CTO of Bharti AXA Life, emphasizes the importance of fostering a culture of empowerment, recognition, and continuous learning within IT teams. “When individuals feel trusted to make decisions and take ownership of their work, it fosters innovation and collaboration, which ultimately leads to higher performance and success.”

entrepreneurship

Kapil Mahajan, Global Chief Information Technology Officer at Allcargo Logistics, believes that by building the right organizational culture with an owner's mindset and looking at every task and project with the lens of tangible and intangible benefits, IT teams It emphasizes the importance of cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit within the organization.

“We need to eliminate anything that cannot be demonstrated through value creation and focus on deliverables that have a direct impact on increasing revenue or reducing costs.”

Developing entrepreneurial IT teams with the right combination of technical expertise, domain knowledge, and innovative spirit will pave the way for continued technological advancement and economic growth in the coming years. can be promoted.

Published May 11, 2024 10:24 AM IST

Join a community of over 2 million industry professionals. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest insights and analysis.

Download the ETCIO app Get real-time updates Save your favorite articles Scan to download the app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cio.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/strategy-and-management/fostering-entrepreneurial-it-teams-inside-the-minds-of-tech-mavericks/110027194 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos