



Apple Inc. is close to a deal with OpenAI Inc. to use the startup's technology in the iPhone as part of a broader push to bring artificial intelligence capabilities to its devices, people said.

The two countries are finalizing the terms of an agreement to use ChatGPT functionality in Apple's next iPhone operating system, iOS 18, said the people, who requested anonymity because the matter is private. Apple also discussed licensing its chatbot Gemini with Alphabet Inc.'s Google. These discussions have not resulted in an agreement, but are ongoing.

The OpenAI agreement will allow Apple to offer its popular chatbot as part of a series of new AI features expected to be announced next month. Bloomberg reported in April that talks with OpenAI were intensifying. Still, there is no guarantee that a deal will be announced soon.

Representatives for Apple, OpenAI and Google declined to comment.

Apple plans to shake up the world of artificial intelligence with its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. As part of that push, the company plans to run some of its future artificial intelligence capabilities through data centers equipped with its own processors, Bloomberg Gas reported.

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he personally uses OpenAIs ChatGPT, but added that there are a number of issues that need to be resolved. He promised that new AI capabilities will be rolled out to Apple products on a very thoughtful basis.

During Apple's earnings conference last week, he argued that Apple has an AI advantage.

We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI, and believe there are benefits that differentiate us in this new era, including Apple's unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration, Cook said. said at the financial results conference.

