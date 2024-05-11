Download Chefs Together GoldBerg for free





Download Chefs Together GoldBerg PC Game Setup Free in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation, and indie game.

Chefs Together GoldBerg PC Game 2023 Overview

Cooking game with multiplayer features

Chefs Together is a cooperative cooking game that you can play with your friends. You can prepare different recipes on different counters and send them to customers. The most important thing you should pay attention to is to serve every customer on time! If you waste too much time, customers will leave the restaurant without receiving their orders. This is a kitchen game where time management is also important!

Troll your friend

You can steal the food that your friends take while they are trying to rush the order. You can slap your friends when they try to fulfill a request. You can turn your friends into animals when they try to order.

Upgrade your restaurant

This cooking game PC also includes light RPG elements: you start at level 1 and with a limited number of recipe counters. As you satisfy your restaurant's customers and level up, you'll gain access to more counters and more recipes. But be careful, as customers become more impatient as the restaurant level goes up! Experience the cooking game genre with new mechanics: as you level up, customer expectations rise too!

A cooking game with multiple counters and recipes

This cooking simulator has 19 different timers, and 19 recipes waiting for you in each one. You can prepare different dishes on the counters such as cakes, drinks, ice cream, burgers and fries. And don't forget that you'll need ingredients for each of these recipes: you should always keep your restaurant stock full by ordering frequently! Play with your friends and prepare a different dish at each table! As your restaurant levels up, you can unlock new abilities!

Make sure customers leave satisfied

Kitchen games usually focus only on recipes, but here you also need to pay attention to time management. Every customer has a patience meter: it starts from the moment they sit at the table, and you must serve their food before they finish. Otherwise they'll walk out of the restaurant, and you won't make any money! You must ensure that a certain number of clients eat a certain number of meals every day. You need to focus not only on restaurant management, but also on fast service and customer satisfaction! Main features

* Upgradable restaurant: Each level will unlock new challenges * Different counters, different recipes: There are 19 different counters in your restaurant where you can cook different dishes, each containing 19 different recipes * Order ingredients, manage your restaurant: You must order the ingredients needed for your recipes : Make sure your inventory is always full! * PLAY WITH FRIENDS: This is a cooperative kitchen game that supports cooperative play for up to 4 people! * Test your speed: Try to serve every customer a meal before their patience level runs out!

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Repackaging Kit: GoldBergGame File Name: Chefs_Together_GoldBerg.zip Game Download Size: 467 MB MD5SUM: 16a5e869393770b1aa9aa9f8666bc169

System requirements for GoldBerg Chefs Together

Before you start Chefs Together GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 510 * Storage: 300MB available space * Additional notes : 16-screen monitor Highly recommended Aspect ratio: 9

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10 or better * Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 or better * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 510 or better * Storage: Available space Additional 300MB* Notes: A 16:9 aspect ratio display is highly recommended

Download Chefs Together GoldBerg for free

Click the button below to start the Chefs Together GoldBerg program. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

