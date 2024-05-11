Free Download Harold Halibut FLT





Harold Halibut FLT Free Download PC Game Setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Harold Halibut FLT PC Game 2023 Overview

Harold Halibut is a handcrafted narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship immersed in an alien ocean. It's been 250 years since your house – a ship-like spaceship – fled Earth on the verge of the Cold War to find a habitable place. A planet to preserve the human race. You are Harold, a young laboratory assistant to the ship's lead scientist, Jane Mario. While most of the ship's inhabitants have come to terms with the life they live aboard the sinking ship, Mario is still working tirelessly to find a way for the ship to leave the planet and find a new, drier home. But the weird, wonderful, and diverse people at FEDORA also keep Harold busy until a fateful encounter plunges Harold into a world no one could have imagined — a world that may hold the key to Mario's relaunch plans. Join Harold as he explores a vibrant future world on his quest. To find the true meaning of home.

Features:

* Unique Stop-Motion Aesthetics: Every element in Harold Halibut is tactile and meticulously handcrafted using traditional sculpting and model-making techniques. * Full Voice Acting: All the adorable residents of Fedoras come to life with full English voice-over, elevating the game's narrative to cinematic proportions. * Expanding Character Cast: Meet a variety of unique characters and learn about their personalities, quirks, and stories through meaningful conversations. * Intriguing cinematic story: Journey through a captivating story, underscored by a carefully orchestrated story and script that blends drama, humor and suspense.

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Refill Kit: FLTGame File Name: Harold_Halibut_FLT.zip Game Download Size: 45GB MD5SUM: cb87bf1f70cff02c0cd5e7f29a26c6ad

System Requirements of Harold Halibut FLT

Before you start Harold Halibut FLT Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i5-7400 @ 3.00 GHz / AMD FX-8370 Octa Core * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 56GB available space * Additional Notes: SSD and controller recommended

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 11 * Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 7600X * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti / Radeon RX 6800 * DirectX: Version 11* Storage: 56GB available space* Additional Notes: SSD and controller recommended

Free Download Harold Halibut FLT

Click on below button to start Harold Halibut FLT. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

