Google Cloud accidentally deletes UniSuper fund accounts, depriving 600,000 Australians of access to superannuation

Published yesterday at 11:59pm, updated 14 minutes ago

UniSuper's services have been removed from the Google Cloud storage platform.

The situation is believed to be caused by an unknown software bug that led to the removal of UniSuper's subscription to Google Cloud.

Imagine losing access to your savings account or superannuation overnight. The first few hours can be a little stressful. But after a week, there will be serious concerns. But this is what his more than 620,000 members of the Australian fund UniSuper experienced, whose service was abruptly removed from the Google Cloud storage platform. According to GAFAM, this is the result of a unique and unprecedented misconfiguration. The Fund's 500,000 members were therefore left with no means of accessing their superannuation while this incident continued.

UniSuper CEO Peter Chun sent a letter to members on Wednesday night explaining that the outage was not due to a cyber attack. This businessman wanted peace of mind knowing that his personal data was not stolen after this outage. On the other hand, Peter Chun did not fail to point the finger at Google's cloud services. This is an unprecedented event, admits Thomas Kurian, his CEO at Google Cloud. This should never have happened.

unknown software bug

More precisely, this situation was caused by an unknown software bug that led to the deletion of UniSuper's subscription to Google's private cloud and, as a result, UniSuper's account on Google's online storage space. and the service will automatically disappear. This shouldn't have happened. Peter Chung and Thomas Kurian assured in a joint statement that Google has identified the events that led to this disruption and has taken steps to ensure it does not happen again.

Additionally, pension funds were also out of luck. UniSuper typically sets up account replication in two geographic zones to ensure backup services are available in the event of a failure, but if you delete your Google Cloud subscription, the backup geographic zone's services will also be deleted. It was deleted.

UniSuper manages about 125 billion funds, enough to make Peter Chun break out in a cold sweat. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) also became aware of the inadvertent withdrawal of funds and monitored the situation. Insurance companies may not be directly responsible for a website going offline in the event of a network gateway failure, but they will be held responsible for the consequences, according to financial standards. called attention to. This means customers will not be able to make compensation claims or access other services.

1 year limited collaboration

Recovering the funds in question was not an easy task. UniSuper was ultimately able to restart its service on Google Cloud thanks to backups with another provider. Restoring the UniSuper Private Cloud instance required incredible focus, effort, and partnership between teams to enable a complete restoration of all core systems, the CEOs said in a joint statement. I admitted it. On Thursday, May 9th, the fund was still showing last week's balance and was scheduled to be updated gradually.

Still, the situation remains perplexing for Google. As British media outlet The Register recalls, UniSuper migrated to Google Cloud in 2023 after a long period of hosting its online services between his Microsoft's Azure platform and its own data centers. Less than a year later, the paper noted, the fund suffered an extended suspension from Google.

In general, we think using a service like Google Cloud makes a lot more sense than trying to do something in-house. This is also attested by researcher Michael Nielsen (ex-Twitter), one of UniSuper's many members, in his X. But that may be less true than I thought. I have to admit, I'm very relieved, he said, joyfully announcing that he had access to his retirement savings again.

