Company Leadership and Legacy Timeline





Sundar Pichai has been Google's CEO since October 2015. He is his third CEO of the company since its founding in 1998.

Triumvirate era (1998-2001)

During this period, Google was run by Eric Schmidt, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin. During this time, the company didn't have an official CEO, but Page thought he was the CEO, and Google didn't need a management layer, let alone a management layer with no engineering experience between top engineers. Believing this, he tried to fire all project managers. CEO.

But Page's sudden firing of a project manager didn't stick, and it eventually became clear that Google still needed a project manager.

Eric Schmidt (2001-2011)

Eric Schmidt became chairman and CEO after Google's founders were persuaded by investors that the company needed an experienced management team.

Mr. Schmidt is a veteran computer expert with a Ph.D. in computer science and served as chief technology officer of Sun Microsystems and CEO of Novell in the 1990s.

His tenure as CEO took the company through an early-stage initial public offering (IPO) and into market dominance. Mr. Schmidt served as executive chairman until 2017 and as technical advisor to the company until February 2020.

Larry Page (2011-2015)

Larry Page's communication style, even with co-founder Sergey Brin, is aggressive and tense, often communicating openly, badmouthing each other, and labeling ideas as stupid or naive. I did.

When Page felt that his friendship with Brynn was not negatively affected, their bond was actually strengthened, he continued to use this style in his interactions with employees. Page once told a room full of marketing employees that their profession was built on the ability to lie.

Pages are connected to people's ideas, not their emotions. Heather Cairns, Google's early human resources director, recalled how Page once spoke passionately to a janitor, praising his efficiency and saying, “I learned from that.”

He didn't care about emotions and connected best with people through his vision of the future and cool technology. The downside of complex problem solving was seen as collateral damage that he could bear.

In 2007, Mr. Page decided he was attending too many meetings and fired his assistant so that anyone who wanted to meet with him had to find him in person. He was well known for shooing people away with a friendly nod over his shoulder as he continued walking. The following year, he told Google's communications team that he would only be available for interviews for a total of eight hours a year.

After 10 years studying under Eric Schmidt, Page returned to the role of chief executive officer and Schmidt became executive chairman.

Under Mr. Page's leadership, Google continued to grow and expand into new areas. Mr. Page led the introduction of Google Glass, Chromebooks, and Google Plus. Before Page became CEO, he was also responsible for the emergence of Google Street.

Mr. Page also overhauled Google's senior management early in his tenure, installing CEO-like managers for key Google divisions such as YouTube, Google Search, and Google AdWords, now known simply as Google Ads.

In 2015, Mr. Page formed a holding company, Alphabet Inc., and chose to make Google a subsidiary. The decision allows Page to replace Sundar Pichai as Google's CEO and become CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, giving him better oversight of other businesses.

Sundar Pichai (2015-present) Sundar Pichai is the CEO of both Google and Alphabet.Christoph Soeder/Photography partnership via Getty Images

Sundar Pichai took the helm at Google when Larry Page founded Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., and became its CEO.

He previously served as a project manager for a number of products, including Google Chrome, and was appointed product chief by Page during his tenure as Google's chief executive.

Mr. Pichai also became CEO of Alphabet Inc. in December 2019, after Mr. Page stepped down from that position.

