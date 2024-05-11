I know better, but I still hope Google I/O isn't filled with endless AI promises





This time of year is full of excitement for us technology enthusiasts. Get Google I/O and Apple WWDC. For those of us in the tech community, and we don't want to be called nerds here, we think it's Christmas season. Techmas if possible. But last year's Google I/O felt like a never-ending loop of AI this and AI. Google certainly overhyped its early Bard AI (now Gemini), but I really hope it doesn't double down on that this year. Wishful thinking, I know.

Related Google Play Store Is a Dumpster Fire and AI Won't Save It Adding AI recommendations to the Play Store won't fix the way Google prioritizes its whims over user satisfaction Google I/O is Android This is the most important event Android operating system of the year award

Every year, Google hosts a conference called Google I/O to announce its latest and greatest advances. These range from software updates and new features to new hardware prototypes, but new Pixel smartphone announcements are usually reserved for fall events. I/O is an important event for the entire Android ecosystem. This includes all the third-party OEMs that use the system on our phones, as well as the developers who create all the apps we love (this is a developer conference, after all).

Last year's Google I/O 2023 set high hopes for great AI capabilities across nearly every aspect of Google's product line. Gmail writes emails for us. Google Bard was available to everyone (in some countries). Google Photos has become magical. And let's not forget how AI was introduced into Google Search and the Play Store, two of his artifacts that we are still waiting for. Importantly, Google talked a lot about AI at I/O last year. I sincerely hope that the same thing doesn't happen this year.

AI fatigue can make your eyes dizzy.

After nearly a year of being bombarded with this buzzword, I'm starting to feel AI fatigue. I swear back in the heyday of the encryption phase, things weren't this cumbersome. I don't think I'm alone. Every company seems to be stuffing AI into their products, but most of them are just gimmicks that will never be fully realized. The rest has little use in our lives. In my opinion, most AI features amount to unforgettable background options.

Take Magic Compose for example. If you use RCS with Google Messages, you can let Google's AI compose your messages on your Pixel. Kicker? First you need to write a message. AI can then rewrite it. This is just one example of a completely unnecessary use of artificial intelligence technology.

Deja vu and disappointment This year's I/O will probably feel like a broken record.

Source: Google

Not all features are “innovative” or “transformative,” two of Google's favorite buzzwords at last year's I/O. I'm still waiting for some of these features that will change my life. There are only a few days left until the next I/O. Where did my innovative AI genius go that was trying to sort my photo library into perfect themed albums? Oh wait, that means I still have work to complete. I am.

Honestly, without seeing anything transformative at this point, Google I/O 2024 is going to be another round of “transformative AI is the future” debate, to get rid of this nagging feeling. I can not do it.

I/O 2024 wishlist Here's what I want instead of AI

Google has great software. That can't be denied. I want to see it get better. Sure, we can use AI to power things up behind the scenes, but my wish list for practical improvements to Android and Google's suite of apps and hardware is limited to the day-to-day use of Google products. There is no doubt that it will have a far greater impact.

Level up your YouTube Music: YouTube Music has the potential to become a great music streaming service. I hope Google cleans up podcasts and improves the streaming quality of music, which is currently limited to 256kbps AAC. Everyday Pixel Magic: See how Google software and hardware work seamlessly together. Previous Pixels had a number of overheating issues and modem drops, but Google is expected to fix them. Or how about revamping Chrome so it works just as smoothly on Android as it does on “other” operating systems (iOS aside). More Immersive Views in Maps: One of my favorite drops at I/O last year was the immersive view feature in Google Maps. This is a great new way to interact with maps, and I hope Google brings this to more cities around the world.

Sometimes you need to pause and strengthen what you have before moving forward again. Practical improvements like this go a long way toward improving everyone's Android experience.

AI weakened the spirit of Techmas this year.

I can't tell you how excited I am about this year's I/O. I suspect there will be more “AI this” and “AI that” rather than something very exciting. There's not much appeal to watching it this year. Of course I do, but I understand why many people don't. Don't get me wrong. I'm looking forward to seeing what Android 15 brings and what the new Pixel Fold will look like (and be called). I'm also interested in Pixel tablets. But I'm not looking forward to sitting through all the AI ​​announcements. AI has been welcomed.

Related Articles What to Expect at Google I/O 2024 Last year's I/O was all about AI, this year we expect Google to double down on AI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/i-really-hope-google-io-isnt-filled-with-endless-ai-promises/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos