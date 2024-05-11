Google I/O 2024: What to expect





Google I/O 2024 is just around the corner. Here's what to expect from the highly anticipated live stream.

OpenAI is expected to announce its search engine in the coming days, and I/O 2024 is expected to be an important event not only for developers and technology enthusiasts, but also for Google. The company is also facing opposition from Apple, which is rumored to be developing its own Google-like products for some time, as well as being in talks with OpenAI.

Coming on the heels of Apple's surprising iPad event, Google will likely want to reveal how generative AI capabilities will be incorporated into its technology ecosystem.

Here's what you need to know to tune in.

When will the Google I/O 2024 event be held?

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Here's when it happens around the world:

How to watch:

You can watch the live stream directly on YouTube. The embed for this can be found below.

Expected: Android 15

I/O is set to be a pivotal event to announce the latest Android version, Android 15. The initial beta introduced features such as an updated privacy sandbox, partial screen sharing options, system-level app archiving, and enhanced satellite connectivity. -App camera control, and new power efficiency modes.

mashable light speed

However, the majority of Android 15 updates will be rolled out at the conference. According to Android Authority, some of the key features expected include satellite messaging, a possible lock screen widget for tablets, a new At a Glance widget for phones, a redesigned status bar, and improved battery health monitoring. can be mentioned.

The event will also focus on third-party assistant integration between Alexa and ChatGPT, potentially allowing hands-free use of the latter, as rumored by Android Authority. There may also be plans to introduce a privacy-focused feature called Private Spaces. This is expected to result in significant privacy enhancements.

Google Gemini

Speaking of AI, Google spotlights the latest development of Gemini, the AI ​​chatbot formerly known as Bard. The discussion is likely to feature how Gemini AI is built into various Google products such as his Android, Google Search, and Workspace, highlighting the company's efforts to integrate AI across its ecosystem. doing.

As Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported, Apple is finalizing a deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS. Apple wants to do the same with Gemini, but those plans are still under discussion and no agreement has been reached.

According to WIRED, anything Google announces in the AI ​​space could be an insight into what Apple has in store for June's World Wide Developers Conference.

pixel fold

Alongside these software developments, Google is likely to provide updates on some hardware developments, particularly the next version of the Pixel Fold announced at I/O 2023. If rumors reported by Android Police are to be believed, the new Fold will feature a larger cover screen, more RAM, and more storage capacity, as Google increasingly prioritizes software and AI integration. , the number of hardware announcements may be limited at the event.

So don't have high expectations about this. If you were hoping for news about the Pixel 9, you're in for a shame.

WearOS

Wear OS 5 announcements are definitely expected, as confirmed by the conference's session list. TechRadar writes that Wear OS 5 is expected to debut on his Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. This news could be announced during the rumored I/O or Samsung's Unpacked event. Scheduled to ship in July, scheduled to ship in August.

As TechRadar points out, leaks suggest that Samsung is working on integrating Wear OS 5 with its new Exynos 5535 chipset, which will first appear on the Galaxy Watch 7. However, the Samsung version of Wear OS 5 comes with the One UI Watch overlay, which provides a customized user experience.

Those looking for a purer version of Wear OS 5 may have to wait for the Google Pixel Watch 3, which is expected to be released in October.

