A look back at everything Google announced at I/O 2023





Every year, Google takes the stage at the outdoor Shoreline Amphitheater to showcase a year's worth of work in both hardware and software. And although it's ostensibly a developer conference, the main keynote is always packed with exciting announcements and surprises that will keep gadget fans on their toes.

Of course, Google has a habit of biting off more than it can do on its own, often introducing features in tools and software that are years removed from stable release. As Google I/O 2024 approaches, it's worth looking back at last year's keynotes to see what lived up to expectations and what didn't.

The retrospective begins with the three products Google exited the show with: the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. The company doesn't necessarily announce hardware at I/O, but when it does, it tends to go all out. In 2023, Google expanded its lineup of hardware powered by his Tensor G2, adding two new phones and a tablet, but not all of the products were worth the asking price.

pixel 7a

Google essentially announced the date and time of the Pixel 7a and launched the phone the day after the on-stage announcement. This A-series smartphone increased its price by up to $500, but it also took inspiration from the Pixel 7. The price is a little lower thanks to the 90Hz display and wireless charging, but it's very close to the Pixel 7's $600 MSRP, so it doesn't make much sense to jump on the budget option unless the device is on sale was.

The Pixel 7a's successor, the Pixel 8a, is available for pre-order now and will be in stores on May 14, the same day as this year's keynote.

google pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a wants you to forget the Pixel 8 ever existed. With several key upgrades over its predecessor, including a brighter display, faster processor, and bigger battery, Google's latest midrange smartphone is the perfect combination of speed and AI smarts. And with seven years of OS upgrades, it's the longest-lasting $500 smartphone available today.

pixel tablet

First unveiled at Google I/O 2022, the Pixel tablet took more than a year from its initial announcement to hitting stores. We learned about the company's first Pixel-branded slate on stage last year, and even got to experience its own docking station after the show. Unfortunately, the Pixel Tablet costs a little too much for its performance, and the dock itself lacks Cast-enabled hardware.

We don't yet know when (or if) a successor will arrive, but Google announced a dockless version ahead of I/O for $400. It's a shame that Apple lowered the price an hour before pre-orders opened.

pixel fold

Google's first foldable device was launched on June 28, 2023, after being unveiled at something close to the main I/O keynote. Despite the promise of his Pixel-quality camera in a folding smartphone, the Pixel Fold feels like first-generation hardware in ways that its closest competitors don't. We don't expect to see a Pixel Fold 2 at his I/O this year, but it does seem like Google is going in a completely new direction in terms of design. Hell, some rumors suggest that the Fold 2 could become an official part of the Pixel 9 series this fall. Only time will tell.

Related Google Pixel Fold 2: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window This year's Pixel Fold successor could be new in everything, right down to its name More Android than you remember and Pixel updates, especially customization

Although it didn't seem like it at the time, Google actually demonstrated a lot of Android features on stage, especially around customization. We saw emojis and cinematic wallpapers set for his Pixel feature drop in June, along with new lock screen styles and his AI-generated wallpapers for Android 14, all of which are coming soon. arrived at. But unfortunately, even though Google previewed it on stage using his Pixel 7 Pro, Google's AI background tools remain locked to his Pixel 8 series. It's a shame.

But what didn't arrive on time was Google's Find My Device network. This got a big round of applause at his I/O last year, both because it's comparable to what Apple devices support with his AirTags, and because of its support for unknown tracker alerts. And while these alerts arrived in time for the start of summer, Find My Device was postponed to his late July and was completely silent for a while.

Source: Chiporo

Google didn't really launch Find My Device until April of this year, almost a full 12 months after it was announced, but it was still a bit of a rocky start. Unexpected price hikes for trackers, slow shipping speeds, and typical Google rollout delays have left Find My Device still on the verge of his 2023 promise as yet another I/O keynote approaches. It's not what it used to be.

Thankfully, Google has made improvements for the rest of its Android-based announcements. Magic Compose arrived on Gboard in beta just two weeks after its on-stage demo, while Magic Editor in Photos was released exclusively for the Pixel 8 series in the fall. And just a month ago, Magic Editor was rolled out to all Google Photos users, but you can only save 10 photos per month on most devices other than Pixel.

So much AI and we'll see even more AI this year

Okay, no need to rant any further. Most of his I/O conferences last year, and indeed most of the conferences to be held this year, were focused on AI tools. However, looking back at I/O 2023 in the cold, harsh light of 2024 can be a bit confusing, as Google keeps talking about something called “Bard” for much of the keynote. Those with a poor memory may wonder what a bard was in the first place.

But before we get into the company's long and strange history of trying to find competitors to ChatGPT, let's start with two practical tools: Help me write and Immersive View for Route. Both were demonstrated on stage by his CEO Sundar Pichai shortly after the start of the show, helping to lend a bit more realism to the theoretical showcase seen later in the presentation.

Help Me Write started as a way to leverage generative AI to draft and revise email drafts. Initially limited to the web, it started rolling out to Android smartphones last June and has since spread across Google's products. In February, Help me write hit Chrome as an opt-in AI tool, expanding its reach far beyond crafting well-worded emails. I wouldn't be surprised if this tool continues to be introduced into other his Google apps. It certainly seems to have been a big hit.

On the other hand, the immersive view of routes is limited to a few cities and regions, so it's not very practical in everyday life, but it's certainly a good demo. An effective 3D recreation of Street View, the route immersive view lets you preview your journey before you hit the road, giving you a closer look at confusing intersections and busy highways. I've only used it a few times so far, and to be honest, I've never found it all that useful in my life, but it remains pretty clean.

But from there, Google plunged into AI madness for much of the I/O keynote, all centered around Bard. Bard was renamed Gemini three months ago, not to be confused with Gemini LLM, which received a brief tease on stage ahead of his eventual December release. Most of what I've said here still applies. Google Lens integration, Maps integration, and Spreadsheet integration for creating spreadsheets from prompts were all demoed on stage, and then Bard's waitlist requirement was lifted near the end of the show .

And all of this (or at least virtually all of it) was carried over to the newly rebranded Gemini, even as Google presented Bard as the future of the company, knowing it wouldn't last even a year. It's still pretty interesting to see a whole year after this keynote.

Another notable AI experience comes from search, which remains a fairly controversial toolset. Google's AI search experience turned search keywords into prompts and automatically generated summaries of information for a well-suited presentation. Examples include a detailed list of dog-friendly parks or a buyer's guide to a new bike.

Frankly, I don't think generative AI in search is remotely ready for prime time. For now, it's an opt-in experiment run by a Google Labs project. But I wouldn't be surprised if this changes on the I/O stage in the near future. No matter how much scrutiny Google's search experience has come under in recent years, it seems clear that the brand sees AI as the next step for its search engine.

Related Google's AI search experience is an absolute mess and unbearable And it's coming to you sooner or later Google I/O 2024 is just around the corner And we're going to cover it all

Source: Google

Now, this may not be all Google said at I/O 2023. It's difficult to condense two full hours of presentations into his one retrospective, especially when certain segments are more developer-specific than others. But overall, the company actually did better than expected in terms of bringing out both new hardware and software. Aside from a few big pranks like “Find My Device” and a ceremonial and unnecessarily confusing name change from his Bard to Gemini, most of what was said on stage is now available to users. can.

You are now ready to participate in Google I/O 2024. With the hardware section of the show likely to be removed from the lineup, nearly half an additional hour will be devoted to his other Google products. Whether that era heads towards mixed reality products, the 14th messaging app, or perhaps even more onslaught of AI products remains to be seen. Either way, Android Police will be sitting in the stands at his Shoreline amphitheater on Tuesday, May 14th, ready to see what happens next.

