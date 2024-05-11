Google Maps for Android now has new features you didn't know you needed.





15 photos

Photo: Bogdan Popa/autoevolution

Improving the app does not necessarily result in releasing major new features or fixing existing bugs. It also leads to subtle adjustments that users may not have thought of, greatly improving the experience.

The latest silent update to Google Maps is proof of how this works, as Google brings features previously available on the web to the Android version.

If you're familiar with how Google Maps works, you already know that every time you search for a street name in the mobile app, a pin is placed on the map to indicate the street's location. This has been the default behavior of Google Maps for many years, but web-based Google Maps offered a more advanced approach that we thought would be much more useful.

In the browser, Google Maps not only places a pin on the map to indicate the street's location, but also highlights the street on the map using the familiar blue color (although this feature is available on a limited number of (available only to users). This approach allows users to see where roads begin and end, making it easier to plan routes or search for specific addresses.

Google quietly introduced this idea to Google Maps for Android. Recent reports claim that the search giant has started highlighting entire roads in his Google Maps on Android, but the feature appears to be a model that will be rolled out in stages. This is reportedly included in the latest Google Maps app update, but I believe it's also related to the server control rollout. I'm running the latest version of Google Maps on my Android phone, and when I search for a street, standard pins appear.

Google is also making other improvements to Google Maps on Android.

One of the latest changes, also introduced without public announcement, is the way users can search for nearby EV charging stations. If you've been using Google Maps on Android Auto for the past few months, you've probably noticed that Google replaced gas station shortcuts with charging stations when you set your vehicle profile to EV. As of a recent update, the Android version of Google Maps now also includes this filter, so EV owners can tap the filter to map nearby charging stations without having to type anything into a search box. Now available for viewing.

However, you must first configure your vehicle profile in Google Maps settings. Otherwise, the app won't know that the user is driving his EV and will continue to see the gas station filter in the map view.

Both features should be available to Android users running the latest Google Maps build on their devices, but given the gradual rollout, the search giant will likely be making these features available to all users worldwide. It may take up to several weeks before you are able to do so.

