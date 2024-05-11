How to take photos of the Northern Lights on Android





The biggest geomagnetic storm in more than 20 years will hit Earth this weekend, causing auroras to be visible across large swaths of the Northern Hemisphere. Here's how to take photos of the Northern Lights using your Google Pixel smartphone or other Android device.

Aurora Borealis Auroras are usually only seen in the far northern regions of the Earth. These are the result of solar storms passing by Earth and charged particles interacting with gases in the atmosphere. It's a dramatic view in the sky, and it can be seen this weekend in previously rarely seen areas of the planet. This includes a wide swath of the United States.

It starts on May 10th and also occurs on May 11th, but it's not strong enough to see the Northern Lights when you look up. This depends on your area, the level of light pollution, and many other factors. With the naked eye, you might notice a little color or tint in the sky, but under the right conditions your camera can actually see more colors.

Using your camera's long exposure mode, like Google Pixel's astrophotography, you can capture the aurora borealis, which are even more beautiful than they appear to the naked eye. Here's how:

To get started, you'll need two things. A dark environment with minimal light pollution and a tripod.

Mount your phone on a tripod and open the camera app. Then, on your Pixel, switch to “Night Sight” mode along the bottom bar. If the Northern Lights are already clearly visible to your eyes, you may be able to capture them simply by using Night Sight mode alone. However, astrophotography can be taken in more detail and time-lapse photography is also possible.

To take astrophotography with your Pixel, place your phone on a tripod and place it on a stable surface. Pause for a few seconds and a star icon (see image above) will appear on the shutter button. Tap that button briefly and your phone will start the process. This may take up to 4 minutes.

Google Pixel night view mode

Once the shoot is complete, your phone will process the image and export a still photo and a time-lapse of the shoot. This is especially fun for photographing the Northern Lights.

Below are shots taken from North Carolina on May 10th, the first night of the Northern Lights.

Many other Android smartphones don't have a dedicated mode for astrophotography, but you can still get good shots with the standard night mode. Most mobile phones, including Samsung Galaxy devices, automatically switch to night mode when it gets dark.

As a rule of thumb, if you can see the aurora borealis with the naked eye, there's a good chance you'll be able to capture an image of the aurora borealis even with your phone's standard night mode. If you can barely see the aurora, you'll probably need to switch to manual shooting mode and look for long exposure options.

On the latest Samsung Galaxy devices, you can access long exposure in two ways. A dedicated “Night” mode allows you to switch from automatic exposure to “Max”. Alternatively, you can switch to “Pro” mode and increase the “Speed” to 5 or 6 seconds. As with the Pixel, you'll definitely need a tripod in this case.

If you've ever taken photos of the Northern Lights with your Android smartphone or used this guide to take photos of the Northern Lights, please share in the comments below.

Android details:

Ben: Follow us on Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/05/11/how-to-take-pictures-northern-lights-android-google-pixel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos