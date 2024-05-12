



TSEX Unseen Forces Updated yesterday, 9:57pm, 11 hours ago

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/China-tech…th-homegrown-OS

A win is a win!

This post was edited by EX Unseen Forces: Yesterday at 10pm

delphine.88 Yesterday, 9:58 p.m.

It's time to replace Google

Dr. Jan Ithor Yesterday, 09:59 PM Si Kut Laiau Yesterday, 09:59 PM

Will U Bira Mahu be free from January 18th?

ZeneticX Yesterday, January 18th, 9:59pm Mana?

Where will KKB PN win?

YH1234 Yesterday, 10:02 pm I think some people translated it incorrectly. Break in instead of break free. It invades other people such as Curi from android.

This post was edited by YH1234: Yesterday at 10:02 PM

TSEX Invisible Force Yesterday, 10:04pm

Quote (YH1234 @ May 11, 2024, 10:02 PM)

I think some people are translating it incorrectly. It's definitely a break-in, not a break-free. Infiltrate others like from the android to Curi. no.More on US actions on tiktok kesvani yesterday, 10:11pm

HarmonyO is my next phone

yolldddd Yesterday, 10:12pm Ahahahahahahaha

Ha Mo the Male

Ahahahahahahaha

jagadis Yesterday, 10:13 pm I'm sure many will check to see if this is just a rebrand or a copy of Android. Anyway, it's truly groundbreaking, if not a copy.

But my guess is that it's just China, and some of the women will embrace China.

I doubt we'll see support for local apps in another 3-4 years. By then it will be too late.

Jedi Yesterday, 10:15 p.m.

I love Huawei phones, but it's too bad they need Google to survive. iPhone 16 pro max or later

Korancita Yesterday, 10:26 p.m.

Quote (Jedi @ May 11, 2024, 10:15 PM)

I love Huawei phones, but it's too bad they need Google to survive. True since iPhone 16 pro max

If I don't need Google for work, I'll stick with Huawei.

Similanjau Yesterday, 10:27 pm New member

January 18th Mana January 18th Sohai ?

stevenryl86 Yesterday, 10:28 p.m.

GMS is no good, you bastard.

redic Yesterday, 10:31pm, 7am, La Say Sohai MCA Dupe

Where is January 18th?

Kill David Yesterday, 10:38 p.m.

Harmony OS blessed by Xipe

p4n6 Yesterday, 10:39 pm Downloading more apps from unknown sources increases your chances of getting scammed

But it's okay to blame the bank by saying you never install fraudulent apps.

Yesterday, 10:46 p.m.

You need to find a way around Google's restrictions.Need to use many Google services

andyng38 Yesterday, 10:46 PM TS wants release from January 18th lagenda110 Yesterday, 11:06 PM

It's hard to do anything without Google services

