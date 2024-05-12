The Pixel 8a is a steal at only $499. How can Google do that?





Google announced the Pixel 8a, and on paper it looks like the new king of budget phones has been born. This is nothing new, as Google's Pixel “a” series phones have always been great value, but this year, Google has taken it a step further.

That means you'll be getting a Pixel 8 under the guise of a “cheap” phone, saving you $200. I love seeing that. Unless something catastrophic happens when it gets into people's hands, this is the phone to buy if you're looking for something really good and don't want to spend too much money.

(Image credit: Future)

Android & Chill, one of the web's longest-running technology columns, discusses Android, Google, and technology in general on Saturdays.

You wonder how Google can afford to do that. Every year, Google sells A-series Pixel smartphones that offer superior value compared to other products. However, as with Samsung's Fan Edition models, there were always compromises. Early Pixel A smartphones had slippery plastic and underpowered chips inside, but while they performed okay, they lacked flagship hardware.

I'm sure the Pixel 8a is missing something important to someone, but a quick glance at the hardware reveals small differences in the camera, lack of Wi-Fi 7, and different versions of Gorilla Glass. You can see that this is the biggest change from . Pixel 8. You still get all the fancy Gemini and camera software AI tricks, the same services, and the same connectivity options.

Google isn't losing money on this. Despite the higher price outside of the US, the Pixel 8a can still make a profit for just $499. Because you'll get what matters most to Google's business: a great phone, right in front of your door.

Google is more than just a hardware company. The company is by no means a hardware company, and its sole purpose is to get devices into the hands of as many people as possible. Google is also an advertising, software, and services company. That's why we sell hardware in the first place.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Some companies, such as Apple and Samsung, also offer software services, but the bulk of their business is selling hardware.

Both companies tried to sell “flagship-priced” phones and moved away from that idea after some success. Samsung could make more money if it sold better mid-range phones that are more than good enough for almost everyone. Apple has also streamlined its manufacturing process, allowing it to derive most of its profits despite having just 20% of the global market. Many profits are being made. From one iPhone.

This has worked for Apple and Samsung, and both have been very successful. Google doesn't make money from selling phones or tablets. We make money from people using their phones and tablets, no matter what brand they're buying from. If you use the internet, Google will probably make money from it.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 8a is also a vehicle for Google's software and subscription services. If you have a phone with a great camera, you're likely to use it more and be tempted by Google's cloud services. If your phone is faster and has a better screen, you're likely to watch more YouTube and buy YouTube Premium. If your phone is better for playing games, you might want to spend your money on Google Play.

All of this applies to the best Android smartphones like the Galaxy S24. This also applies to iPhone users. But here's something shocking. Most people don't buy their $1,000 cell phone. The more phones like $1,000 phones are in the hands of more people, the more people will be tempted to fully deploy Google's software because it exists and works. It means to be driven.

It's hard to find a new phone that isn't good enough. Even the cheapest Android smartphones are pretty amazing compared to a few years ago. Google can afford to sell the Pixel 8a even if it doesn't make that much profit per unit because it cares more about getting great phones into more hands.

I think the Pixel 8a is Google's true flagship phone.

