Google may have secretly removed battery level notifications on Pixel Watch





Overview Google has reportedly removed battery level notifications from Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. This basic notification was first published in late November, but it probably hasn't reached many users yet. Pixel Watch owners can currently try out several third-party apps to serve this purpose until Google's solution is widely available.

The Google Pixel Watch series is relatively new considering it has only been introduced twice so far. The first generation Pixel Watch was far from perfect, but the latest Pixel Watch 2 has managed to fix some of those issues. A leak from early November pointed to a handy full battery notification that sends a notification to your phone when your Pixel Watch is fully charged. The feature then began rolling out widely to Pixel Watch owners later that month. However, it appears that this feature may have been quietly removed by Google in recent months, with some Pixel Watch users reportedly not seeing the feature at all.

Related Google Pixel Watch needs automatic battery saver. Why can't Pixel Watch have the same features as Pixel smartphones?

Android Authority reports that at least one writing staff member said the notification no longer appeared on his paired phone. An investigation by the magazine revealed a thread on his Google community where several people had made the same complaint, with the first complaint dating back to February of this year.

Since then, the thread has received multiple replies, the most recent being from April. Based on the list of complaints, the issue doesn't seem to be limited to any particular phone and Pixel Watch combination, but rather widespread. However, an individual certified as a Gold Product Expert said he was seeing a battery level notification on his Pixel Watch 1 paired with a Pixel Fold. However, this message is from him in early February, so things may have changed since then.

Silver Product Experts on Google's community forum page are also among the many accusers. In March, experts suggested that the feature may still be in testing stages and theorized that this is why most Pixel Watches don't yet show low battery warnings. This individual has reportedly escalated the issue to the relevant team and is awaiting a response.

There are alternatives

If you own a recent Samsung Galaxy Watch model, you probably take battery level notifications on your phone for granted. This minor but important feature is also present in his Apple Watch models, so it's not a massive feature by any stretch of the imagination. Considering these factors, he had to wait until November 2023 for Google to roll out this feature, not even be able to do it properly, and some users are still stuck on their Pixel Watch. It's a bit surprising that the model remains unable to display these notifications.

Thankfully, a quick look at Reddit threads that discuss this same problem shows that there are some workarounds. One of them is a free third-party app known as Watch Charging Notice. This will generate a notification on your phone when your smartwatch starts charging and will alert you when it is fully charged. If you want more control, a $1 app known as Phone Battery On Wear is also worth considering.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-watch-battery-full-notification-gone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos