How to watch Google I/O 2024: Android 15, Gemini, and more





Despite being primarily a software-focused developer conference, Google I/O has garnered a lot of attention in recent years for its hardware announcements. Last year alone, we saw the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 7a make a big splash at the opening day keynote.

This year seems to be calm on the hardware front. Pixel 8a specs were already confirmed last week, and Google appears to be cleaning up its materials to maximize coverage of its software and AI announcements.

How to watch Google I/O 2024 live online

As always, the multi-day Google I/O event begins with a keynote address livestreamed from Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View. This year, it is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14th at 10 a.m. Pacific Time or 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Google owns YouTube, so it makes sense that that's how they want people to watch it. I have embedded it below, but you can also view it on this site.

If you prefer, a version with American Sign Language is also available here.

What to expect from Google I/O 2024

Android 15 (and other platforms)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Android 15 is already in beta for software developers, so many of its features include an updated privacy sandbox, partial screen sharing, and system-level app archiving to free up space. It's already well documented.

Nevertheless, more features are expected to be rolled out before the general public, and there's a good chance Google will show off some of them here. Status bar updates, the return of lock screen widgets, satellite map location sharing, and clever ways to optimize battery life have all been rumored at some stage.

A full mobile Android OS is likely to be the focus, but new features for Wear OS, Android TV, or Android Autio may also appear.

artificial intelligence

Over the past 18 months, Google, like other tech brands, has been obsessed with artificial intelligence, so we expect to hear a lot about the company's Gemini model.

Google appears to have plans to embed Gemini deeply into its suite of mobile and web, search, Chrome, G Suite, and Maps apps. No doubt, the company will have some impressive demos to show off the new features that are ready for showtime.

In addition to new party tricks from Google's artificial intelligence models, we may also hear more about the company's long-term plans for Gemini. Could it eventually replace the aging Google Assistant everywhere, or could the so-called “Pixie” AI assistant be exclusive to the upcoming Pixel 9 family?

New hardware?

As I mentioned at the beginning, this year's I/O may be a bit of a wet affair in terms of hardware announcements. At his I/O in the past, his three “a” versions of the Pixel debuted, but with the Pixel 8a already out, it seems like Google wants this to be all about the software. is.

Nevertheless, there are still some hardware possibilities that could come into play in some form.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

The Pixel Fold 2 is the top choice here. Rumor has it that Google's second-generation foldable device will be rebranded as a version of the next Pixel 9 Pro. Whatever it ends up being called, we can expect a slimmed-down design, the introduction of a Tensor G4 chipset, and possibly his fourth rear camera sensor.

It's also very likely that a Pixel Watch 3 teaser will be released. After all, the original was shared as a teaser at Google I/O 2022, and if the company is showing off the capabilities of his Wear OS, this would be it. It's a great way to demo them. The only rumor so far about Google's wearable is that it may come in two sizes for the first time.

The Pixel Tablet may also get a facelift, but don't expect anything too dramatic. Rumor has it that Google is planning to sell it without a dock at a lower price.

Other possibilities include Nest-branded smart home technology, the long-awaited mixed reality headset it's co-developing with Samsung, or the fancy AI glasses the company demoed in 2022. There's a big focus on AI.

