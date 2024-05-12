Today's Google Doodle: In honor of moms around the world, Happy Mother's Day!





Today's Google Doodle: Today's Google Doodle reflects the pure bond between a mother and her child. The Google search engine logo has been changed as part of the global celebration of Mother's Day on May 12th. This day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year.

About Mother's Day 2024 Google Doodle

Today's Mother's Day doodle is a glimpse into the life of a mother. This doodle depicts a mother spending time with her child.

Google Doodle for Mother's Day 2024 Today's Google Doodle: Countries where the Mother's Day Doodle will appear

This graffiti can be found in several European countries, including Colombia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Canada, the United States, and Australia.

Google Doodle Today: Will it be available in India?

People residing in India or other South Asian countries will not see the Mother's Day Google Doodle.

The significance of Mother's Day

This day is an opportunity for people to express their love for their mothers. Mothers deserve gratitude for their unconditional love throughout the year. However, this day is an opportunity for people to celebrate the day, make memories and strengthen their bond with their mothers.

Mother's Day helps start conversations about mothers and the immense value of motherhood. Mother's Day is also an opportunity to understand the special nature of the bond between mothers and children, which is observed not only in humans but also in animals and other living things.

history of mother's day

The historical roots of this event are related to ancient Greek and Roman traditions. There is a similar tradition of celebrating Mother's Day among British Christians.

To understand the growing importance of celebrating Mother's Day, we need to go back to the early 20th century. At that time, the ancient Greeks and Romans celebrated festivals honoring mother goddesses such as Rhea and Cybele. These celebrations were mainly held in the spring and were dedicated to fertility and motherhood.

On Mothering Sunday, celebrations dedicated to mothers were also popular among Christians. On Mother Sunday, people returned to the Mother Church, which was once the main cathedral of the area. The visit to the mother church consisted of praying with the family, followed by the children presenting flowers and gifts to their mother.

Published: May 12, 2024, 6:24 AM IST

