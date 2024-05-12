



Google has come under fire after a video went viral showing the Google Nest Assistant refusing to answer basic questions about the Holocaust. However, he had no difficulty answering questions about the Nakba.

Google's AI refuses to reveal the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

OK Google, how many Jews were killed by the Nazis? Instagram video from Instagram user Michael Apfel Google Nest. Sorry, I don't know, replied the AI.

Google Nest provided the same answers for other questions, such as How many Jews were killed during World War II? Who did Adolf Hitler try to kill? How many Jews were killed in concentration camps? How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust? What was the Holocaust?

However, the device answered in detail about the Nakba. Arabic word meaning catastrophe. It depicts the uprooting of Palestinians from their homes during the creation of Israel. Google Nest described this as ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

malicious human intervention

Renowned author and blogger Tim Urban shared the video on X with the caption, “I thought this must be fake so I tried it myself.” Same result. He later told the New York Post that when he recreated the experiment, Google answered questions about how many Germans, Americans and Japanese died during World War II and in the Rwandan genocide. Google is the place to answer our questions, and you just want to feel like you can trust the answers and the company behind them. And moments like this shatter that trust, Urban said, and it feels like the truth of Google's supposed core values ​​has been politicized.

Venture capitalist Tal Morgenstern also shared the video, writing, “The problem with CLOSED AI models.” This shouldn't have happened. And the reason this happened is almost certainly due to malicious human intervention, not malicious AI. I hope Google investigates and audits their models and access settings to see who did this.

Clifford D. May, founder of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, condemned the results, saying of X: In the past, there has been denial of the Holocaust by ignorant racists. Now we have Holocaust denial through artificial intelligence. progress?

A Google spokesperson told the New York Post that this behavior was unintended and only happened in some cases and on certain devices. A spokesperson said they took immediate steps to fix the bug.

