Google I/O 2024: How to watch and what to expect





Google I/O 2024 is just around the corner, with the company's big keynote starting on Tuesday, May 14th.

We expect Android 15 to be the highlight of this event. There, Google will reveal a “breakthrough” with generative AI, one of the year's biggest buzzwords. It's not clear what new AI features Google has in store, but it will likely span Android 15, ChromeOS, and other Google services.

Whether you want to see if Google is bringing lock screen widgets back to Android 15 or how Google plans to leverage generative AI in the future, here's how to watch the I/O 2024 event It is as follows.

What time is Google I/O 2024?

While a few people will be attending Google's I/O event in person this year, most will be watching virtually. The event will begin with his Google keynote on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 10am PT, followed by a developer keynote at 1:30pm PT.

For your reference, event start times in various time zones are listed below.

Denver, Colorado: 11 a.m. Dallas, Texas: 12 p.m. New York, Central New York: 1 p.m. East Honolulu, Hawaii: 7 a.m. Halifax, Canada: 2 p.m. Atlantic Daylight Time London, United Kingdom: Afternoon 5:00 PM GMT Berlin, Germany: 7:00 PM CET Delhi, India: 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time Dubai, UAE: 9:00 PM GST

If you weren't one of the select few who received an invitation to Google's I/O 2024 event, don't worry.

The event will be live streamed via Google's YouTube channel or Google's website. If you missed the event, you can still watch over 150 “technical deep dives, demos, codelabs, and more” on demand starting May 16, 2024 at 8am. P.T.

Google's YouTube channel also has additional livestream options in American Sign Language.

For either livestream event, click the arrow to the right of the video to expand the menu,[通知]Click the button to receive notifications before the event starts.

What to expect from Google at our annual I/O event

The headliner at Google's I/O 2024 event is expected to be Android 15, codenamed “Vanilla Ice Cream.” Although this next mobile OS likely won't be released until October 2024, it is expected that a near-complete OS will debut at this event.

There are some features that Google is necessarily keeping secret, but thanks to the Android 15 Developer Preview 2 Build and the Android 15 Public Beta, we now know at least a few upcoming features.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby / Google)

Android 15 could make it easier to hide apps, files, and folders using the Private Spaces feature and pair split-screen apps in groups using App Pairs. We're also excited that Google may bring back lock screen widgets after the success of standby mode in iOS 17.

We won't know until Google confirms it, but here's a list of phones expected to receive the Android 15 update.

(Image credit: @evleaks by X)

Google usually announces its new budget-friendly A-series phones at its I/O event, but the company announced the phones ahead of schedule on May 7. This is likely due to a recent thread about the X that leaked almost everything about the Pixel 8a.

Pixel 8a will be released on May 14th, the same day as Google's event. The phone has already been announced, but Google is turning its attention to the Pixel 8a at I/O 2024 to tout new features like the Tensor G3 chip, AI-powered tools, and a massive 256GB storage option. It may be arousing.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

It's possible that Google's next foldable device, the Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel 9 Pro Fold, will debut at I/O 2024, but it's unlikely. That said, Apple just announced its powerful M4 chip at its “Let Loose” event, so Google could make an impact by launching its new foldable device early.

Later, Google will also cover new AI features across the platform, updates to the company's Baseline tool, and “the future of ChromeOS.”

If you can't watch the upcoming Google event live, follow the Google I/O 2024 live blog or check back after the event for more coverage from Laptop Mag.

