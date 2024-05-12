Google Chrome updated with patch for nasty zero-day vulnerability exploited by attackers





The search giant says Google Chrome has been updated with a fix for a zero-day security flaw that was actively being exploited in the wild. The vulnerability affects the component in Chrome that displays his web content on the user's screen, allowing an attacker to exploit the user's computer when the user visits a maliciously crafted website. make it possible. Chrome users on all desktop computer platforms should make sure their browser is updated to the latest version to stay safe.

The latest stable version of Google Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Linux includes fixes for security flaws rated high, according to details the company shared in a blog post. Google announced that it has patched a post-free vulnerability (CVE-2024-4671) related to Chrome's visual components that was reported by an anonymous external researcher.

The Use After Free vulnerability allows an attacker to access out-of-bounds memory if a user visits a malicious web page. This allows you to access data and access and control your system remotely.

Notably, Google's blog post also states that the company is “aware that an exploit for CVE-2024-4671 exists.” Therefore, it is essential for the user to ensure that he is running the latest stable version of Chrome 124.0.6367.201/.202 for Windows and macOS and version 124.0.6367.201 for Linux computers.

On Windows, users can click the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the screen,[ヘルプ]>[Google Chrome について]Click[Google Chrome を更新]Click. If you don't see this button, it means you have the latest version. Chrome is already installed. macOS users can use the same menu to[すべてのユーザーに対して Chrome を自動的に更新する]You can also select the option to get the latest updates, but Linux users must get automatic updates through their package manager.

