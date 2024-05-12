Google's new 'Find My Device' network is useful, but also comes with the risk of stalking





If you have an Android phone or tablet, Google will soon (if it hasn't already) let your device automatically and anonymously send its location to nearby unknown compatible gadgets via email. will notify you. Helps you find your lost device.

Apple has been doing this for several years with iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches, and other devices. This is how her AirTags work. Ping all nearby Apple devices to triangulate their location.

Google allows you to opt out of the Find My network of similar companies. what should you do?

My advice: Most people should say yes to Google's location tracking network.

Make it easier to find your Android smartphone, some Bluetooth headphones, and other belongings if they're misplaced or stolen. You are helping others do the same.

There are exceptions. If you think a stranger or someone you know might be stalking you, don't let Google add your device to this digital police network. If you don't say no, your Android device will be added automatically.

Saying no isn't an ironclad safeguard, but it makes it less likely that someone will track your location when you don't want it.

(Steps to turn off this feature on Apple and Android smartphones are included at the end of this article.)

Google and Apple's always-on location tracking networks highlight many technology trade-offs. That is, features that are useful or harmless to most people may pose a danger to others.

One privacy expert said the risk of stalking by Apple and Google's location networks is so serious that the technology should not be allowed.

– – –

What is Apple and Google's Find My Network?

For years, Apple and Google have offered Find My apps and websites that help you find your phone from a distance and delete its contents if your phone is lost or stolen. It also works on some other devices.

These features typically use multiple signals to estimate your device's location, including satellite GPS, nearby cell phone towers, and WiFi connections.

As of last month, Apple and Google took it a step further by adding crowdsourced Bluetooth signals to the mix. The companies have bundled all of these location technologies into the “Find My” app.

Unless you turn it off, most iPhones and now Android devices will securely send your location to other compatible gadgets within a few dozen feet.

This increases your chances of locating your lost or stolen phone, even if your phone is not connected to mobile service or Wi-Fi. (Phone thieves may turn off your internet connection to avoid detection.)

Bluetooth location tracking can also help locate misplaced items that aren't connected to the internet, such as wireless headphones or luggage with AirTags.

Apple and Google's Bluetooth signals are more accurate than GPS or cell phone location tracking, but are less effective in sparsely populated areas where there aren't many cell phones nearby. Unlike GPS, this Bluetooth location information can take some time to update.

Don't completely trust the Find My service. The location information may be incorrect.

Additionally, Apple and Google's Bluetooth location tracking monitors a user's fairly precise location and can be exploited.

– – –

Additional risks to vulnerable people

Some people have discovered AirTags hidden in their cars being used to track their whereabouts without their permission.

iPhones and Android smartphones will display a pop-up warning if they are being tracked by an AirTag that you haven't set up. His unknown AirTag is also beeping. Some people have previously discovered that these safety measures don't always work.

Albert Fox Kahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Surveillance Project, said Google's similar location-sharing technology increases the risk.

More than 1 billion Android devices are in use, creating another giant location-tracking web similar to Apple's.

Khan worries that people in abusive relationships could be forced to have their partners constantly track their movements through Android devices. He also imagines that someone could slip his Android-compatible wireless headphones into a stranger's bag as a de facto tracking device.

Google said in a statement that it consulted with privacy and domestic violence prevention experts to reduce the risk of stalking with its technology.

Unlike Apple's Bluetooth network, Android devices automatically transmit their location to other devices only when multiple devices are nearby, such as in an airport or restaurant.

The idea is that if you're at home, your location won't be automatically pinged to other devices via Bluetooth.

Apple and Google have also worked together to ensure that both iPhone and Android phones alert you to unwanted Bluetooth tracking devices, at least for compatible models like AirTags and Chipolo.

Kahn personally feels that crowd-sourced Bluetooth location monitoring networks can help pinpoint his misplaced iPhones and AirPods. But he said Apple and Google's technology was too dangerous for some vulnerable people and should be temporarily banned.

Mr Khan said location tracking networks could be a matter of life and death for people facing stalking or abuse. We hope that convenience for some does not come at the expense of safety for many others.

– – –

How to turn off these “Find Me” networks:

On an iPhone, tap the Settings app and select your name at the top of the screen to open Find My Apple ID settings.

Here you can turn off Find My iPhone settings that allow you to locate your device using GPS, cellular signal, or WiFi. If you want to be able to find a misplaced phone or remotely delete the contents of a stolen phone, leave that option checked.

You can also turn off just the “Search for networks” setting. This allows your device to privately share its location over Bluetooth with nearby unknown Apple devices at all times.

The downside is that if you lose your iPhone, your location information will be less accurate or may not be received at all.

For Android smartphones,[設定]Open. (Typically, he swipes down from the top of the screen twice to find the gear icon. Or in his Google search bar at the bottom of the screen.[設定]You can also search for . )

Next, tap “Security & Privacy”, “Find My Device”, and “Find My Device”.

[オフライン デバイスを検索する]Options may appear. (I didn't see this option on my boyfriend's Android phone yet; Google has announced that it will roll out this feature in stages.)

If you turn it off, your Android phone won't send your location to nearby compatible devices. The downside is that if you lose your phone, the accuracy of your location information may be reduced or you may not be able to receive it.

Google automatically sets this feature to send your Android device's location to nearby gadgets only if you're in a relatively crowded area. You can turn it off completely or have your device send your location to other devices in all situations.

