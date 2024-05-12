Salesforce and Google: Contrasting approaches to enterprise AI





Over the past few weeks, I've had the opportunity to participate in groundbreaking hands-on workshops held at the headquarters of two Silicon Valley giants: Salesforce and Google. These experiences gave me a first-hand look at the contrasting approaches these technology giants are taking to scale enterprise-grade large-scale language model (LLM) applications. As I immersed myself in the cutting-edge world of AI development, I couldn't help but feel a sense of excitement and awe as the history unfolded before my eyes.

The workshop provided an interesting glimpse into the future of enterprise software, where AI is no longer just a buzzword but a transformative force reshaping the way businesses operate. Salesforce and Google, each with their own unique strengths and philosophies, are at the forefront of this revolution, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with LLM and Search Augmented Generation (RAG). As we progress through hands-on exercises and interact with the brilliant minds behind these innovations, we find ourselves witnessing a pivotal moment in the history of Silicon Valley and computing.

Salesforce: Low-code, business-user friendly

The Building the Future with AI and Data workshop, held at the Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco, focused on empowering business users with a low-code, clicks-not-code approach. The workshop, attended by about 100 people, was held in an auditorium the size of a ballroom. Each attendee received a free instance of the Generative AI-enabled organization pre-populated with the luxury destination application, which expires in five days.

Data cloud: lots of clicks

The workshop began with data ingestion and setting up objects to link AWS S3 buckets to Salesforce's data cloud. This process was complex, involved a new nomenclature reminiscent of SQL views within views, and required quite a few setup steps before accessing the prompt builder.

Note that if you are new to Einstein Studio, you typically do not need to configure Data Cloud. Now that we've done this in this workshop, you can later include data cloud embedding in your prompt builder retrieval.

Prompt builder: easy to use

The prompt builder was a highlight of the workshop. This allows for template variables and different prompt types, such as interesting field prompts that allow users to attach prompts to fields. When editing a record, clicking the wizard button for that field will run a prompt and automatically fill in the field. This feature has numerous use cases across industries and has the potential to significantly improve data richness.

Integrating Flow and Apex with Prompt Builder demonstrated the platform's flexibility. I created an Apex class using Code Builder. This class returned a list that the Prompt Builder can use to create a reply. The seamless integration of these components demonstrates Salesforce's commitment to providing a consistent and user-friendly experience.

Einstein Copilot, Salesforce's AI assistant, demonstrated out-of-the-box functionality when integrated with custom actions. By creating flows and integrating them with custom actions, users can invoke her Einstein Copilot to assist with various tasks.

A warmly accepted roadmap

Salesforce managers, including John Kucera, senior vice president of product management, provided insight into the Generative AI roadmap during an information session. They highlighted upcoming features such as suggested actions that package prompts into buttons, as well as improvements to Einstein Copilot's contextual understanding. The atmosphere in the room was warm, and there was a real sense of excitement and collaboration between Salesforce staff and attendees.

This workshop positioned Salesforces AI solutions as an alternative to hiring AI programmers and building AI orchestration using tools like those used in the Google workshop. Salesforce's approach focuses on an easy-to-use interface for configuring data sources and custom actions, allowing users to leverage AI without relying on code. This low-code philosophy aims to democratize AI and make it accessible to a wider range of business users.

For organizations already invested in the Salesforce ecosystem, the platform's built-in AI capabilities offer an attractive way to build expertise and harness the power of the data cloud. Salesforce is committed to rapidly deploying built-in AI enhancements, all built on a familiar admin user experience, so you can adopt AI without the steep learning curve associated with coding. Embedded AI has become an attractive option for companies looking to

While the enthusiasm of the participants was evident, the workshop also highlighted the complexities of setting up data sources and the challenges of working with new nomenclature. As Salesforce continues to improve its AI services, striking the right balance between flexibility and ease of use will be critical to widespread adoption.

Google: Engineering-focused, code-focused

The Build LLM-Powered Apps with Google workshop, held at the Google campus in Mountain View, attracted approximately 150 participants, primarily developers and engineers. We met in a large conference room with a circular table. The event began with a keynote and a detailed explanation of Google's work in creating search augmentation generation (RAG) pipelines. We attended a hands-on workshop and built his RAG database for his SFO assistant and his chatbot designed to assist passengers at San Francisco Airport.

Run Postgres and pgvector on BigQuery

I created a new VM using Google Cloud Platform running Postgres with the pgvector extension. We ran a series of commands to load the SFO database and establish a connection between Gemini and the database. The workshop provided step-by-step guidance and support from Google staff as needed. In the end, we were able to run a chatbot using the RAG database.

The workshop also introduced BigQuery's ability to generate prompts at scale through SQL statements. By creating SQL queries that combine prompt engineering with retrieved data, he learned how to create personalized content, such as emails, for a group of customers in one step. This demonstration highlighted the potential for efficient, large-scale content generation using Google tools.

gemini assistant

One of the most exciting discoveries for me during the workshop was Gemini Assistant for BigQuery, an outstanding IT companion chatbot tailored for the GCP ecosystem. Similar to GitHub Copilot Chat and ChatGPT-Plus, Gemini Assistant has demonstrated his deep understanding of GCP and the ability to generate code snippets in a variety of programming languages. Gemini Assistant features a strong foundation of GCP knowledge that allows it to provide accurate, contextual responses.

During the workshop, I had the opportunity to interact directly with Gemini Assistant. I was impressed with its ability to generate Python code and complex BigQuery SQL statements from simple text descriptions. This level of sophistication and context awareness has the potential to revolutionize the way developers and engineers work within the GCP ecosystem, increasing productivity and simplifying complex tasks. Additionally, Gemini Assistant often provides sources such as blog posts or his GitHub repository to support his answers, giving you more confidence in his output.

product presentation

In addition to the hands-on workshops, there were also product presentations covering Vertex AI, Gemini Chat, Model Garden, and Anthropics Claude. These presentations provided insight into the latest advances in Google's AI ecosystem and collaborations with leading AI companies. Arize Phoenix, an open source project, introduces “His Five Pillars of LLM Observability”, highlighting the early stages of LLM app development and the critical importance of monitoring and understanding the behavior of these complex systems. I emphasized that.

Google's workshop highlighted the company's engineering-centric approach to AI development, emphasizing the use of code and CLI/API interactions in system setup and operation. This is in contrast to Salesforce, which is a low-code, business user-friendly approach that caters to a variety of user personas and skill sets. However, both companies face a common challenge of ensuring the security of their RAG embeddings, and Google has introduced new RAG security features in AlloyDB (the company's managed Postgres service) to address this concern. We are actively developing it.

Many builders and data scientists

Throughout the event, we had the opportunity to interact with experts from various leading companies in Silicon Valley, including HP, Cisco, and Apple. These interactions revealed a wide range of applications in development, from customer chatbots and financial management tools to enterprise search solutions. The diverse use cases and clear enthusiasm of attendees highlighted the growing importance and potential of enterprise AI.

Attending Google's workshops provided valuable insight into the company's cutting-edge AI technology, efforts to empower developers, and collaborative approaches to driving innovation. As we continue to improve our AI services and address key challenges like data security and observability, we are well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of enterprise AI.

Analysis: Different approaches, common challenges

Salesforce and Google serve different audiences: business users and engineers, respectively, and both face significant challenges in ensuring the security of RAG embeds. Google has addressed this issue with its new RAG security feature in AlloyDB, and the Salesforce Einstein Trust Layer leverages existing metadata and security models for its CRM data. Additionally, Salesforce has decades of experience implementing metadata and enterprise security models in a highly competitive environment. This gives Salesforce an advantage in the underlying architecture required to secure RAG embeds.

Salesforce's low-code approach prioritizes ease of use, while Google's engineering-centric model provides flexibility and extensibility. While Google's vast data processing power gives it an advantage in processing large amounts of inference, Salesforce's strength lies in its deep integration with the Salesforce ecosystem.

However, one notable thing missing from Salesforce's offering is the lack of an IT Companion Chatbot. Salesforce ISVs such as Copado, Elements.cloud, and Metazoa are filling this gap, but Salesforce's absence in this space is concerning. IT companion chatbots are essential for reducing cognitive load on IT professionals and providing real-time support and solutions in complex environments such as Salesforce and DevOps.

The presence of Googlers at a Salesforce event to advocate for Gemini's integration into Salesforce Model Builder underscores the recognition of Google's superior AI capabilities. Salesforce management's response suggested an openness to collaboration, but he also hinted at the challenges Salesforce faces in keeping pace with advances in AI.

For the future

Workshops at Salesforce and Google showcased the rapid pace of innovation and the growing importance of AI in shaping the future of enterprise software. As these tech giants continue to evolve their AI products, a focus on data security, observability, and ease of use will be paramount.

While Salesforce has a strong position with its low-code, user-friendly approach and deep understanding of enterprise needs, the lack of an IT companion chatbot still leaves a significant gap. Google's technological superiority and vast resources give it a clear advantage, but Salesforce's ecosystem and customer relationships could help offset its limitations.

As a longtime Bay Area resident, witnessing this pivotal moment in Silicon Valley and computing history is both inspiring and thought-provoking. The race to deliver the most compelling and reliable solutions for enterprise AI deployments is on, and the choices Salesforce, Google, and other players make will shape the future of work for years to come.

