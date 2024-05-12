Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R: How to compare two premium mid-range smartphones





Google expanded on its latest Pixel 8 series with the launch of its new premium mid-range smartphone, Pixel 8a, in India earlier this week. Launched at a starting price of Rs 52,999, it will be the latest addition to the company's more affordable A-series lineup, replacing the Pixel 7a that was launched in May 2023. The smartphone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart's e-commerce platform from May 14 and the Pixel 8a is currently available in four colors – Aloe and Bay (Limited Edition) and Obsidian and Porcelain. This smartphone has his OLED display and is powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset. For photography, the Pixel 8a has a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP selfie unit. The smartphone also supports multiple AI-based camera and audio features. In this price category, the Pixel 8a competes with OnePlus' latest premium mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus 12R, which was launched in January this year. The smartphone has a starting price of Rs 39,999 and is available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray color options. OnePlus 12R features a 120Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 12R also comes with a vapor cooling chamber for better performance and supports 100W fast charging. Here's how the two premium mid-range smartphones compare against each other.

Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R: comparison

Features Google Pixel 8aOnePlus 12R Color Aloe, Bay, Porcelain, Obsidian Cool Blue, Iron Gray Display – 6.1-inch OLED display with 1080 x 2400 resolution – 20:9 aspect ratio – Up to 120 Hz refresh rate – Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass – HDR Support – Always-on Display – >1,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio – Full 24-bit depth with 16 million colors – Up to 1,400 nits (HDR) and up to 2,000 nits (Peak Brightness) – 6.78-inch AMOLED with LTPO4.0 – 2780 ProXDR display x 1264 resolution, 450 PPI – 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate – Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 – HDR10+ support – Screen-to-body ratio: 94.2% – Nature Tone Display – Bright HDR video mode – Dark mode – Screen color Pro mode – Auto Brightness – Manual Brightness Dimensions 152.1 mm (H) x 72.7 mm (W) x 8.9 mm (D). Weight: 188 g Height: 163.3 mm, Width: 75.3 mm, Thickness: 8.8 mm, Weight: 207 g Battery – 4,492 mAh Battery – Up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver – Fast charging – Wireless charging – 5,500 mAh Battery (dual cell) 2,750, non-removable) – 100W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging Memory and Storage – 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM – 128 GB/256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage – 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM – 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Storage Processor Google Tensor G3, Titan M2 Security Coprocessor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, Adreno 740 GPUR Rear Camera – 64 MP Quad PD Wide Camera – 13 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera – Up to 8x Super Resolution Zoom – 50 MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890 Sensor – 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera – 2 MP Macro Lens – Multi Autofocus (All Pixel Omnidirectional PDAF+LAF+CAF) – OIS Support – EIS Support – Flash: LED Flash – Zoom: 0.6-20x Front Camera 13 MP16 MPO Operating System Booted with Android 14Oxygen OS 14.0 based on Android 14 Connectivity – Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) – Bluetooth v5.3 – NFC – USB Type-C 3.2- Wi-Fi 7 – Bluetooth 5.3, aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC & SBC & LHDC Support – NFC Enabled – USB 2.0, Type-CSecurity – Fingerprint Unlock with Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor – Face Unlock – In-Display Fingerprint Sensor – Accelerometer – Electronic Compass – Gyroscope – Ambient Light Sensor – Proximity sensor – Sensor core – Color temperature sensor – Infrared blaster – Barometric pressure sensor Pixel 8a also supports AI-powered camera features Includes: Best Take: Create the perfect group by choosing the best expression for everyone Make sure you get the shot. Magic Eraser: Easily remove unwanted objects and distractions from your photos with just a few taps. Audio Magic Eraser: Remove background noise such as wind and crowd, resulting in clear and crisp audio in your videos.

