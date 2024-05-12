Google employees ask executives about “low morale'' after blowing up results





“Google's business is growing at its fastest pace in two years,” CNBC reported, “and April's explosive earnings report sparked the biggest rally in Alphabet stock since 2015, pushing the company's The market capitalization exceeded $2 trillion.

“But in an all-hands meeting last week with CEO Sundar Pichai and CFO Ruth Porat, employees asked why their performance wasn't translated into better pay and how long the company's cost-cutting measures would last. Comments posted on internal forums ahead of the meeting show “a significant drop in morale, increased distrust, and a disconnect between leadership and employees.” There was a comment. “How will management address these concerns and restore the trust, morale and cohesion that are the foundation of our success?”

Google uses artificial intelligence to summarize employee comments and forum questions.

Alphabet's top leadership has been on the defensive in recent years as employees clamor for a return to the office post-pandemic, the company's cloud and military contracts, reduced benefits and extended layoffs. Ta. Employees also complain of a lack of trust, demands to work to tighter deadlines with fewer resources, and fewer opportunities for internal advancement.

Internal conflict continues even as Alphabet's first-quarter earnings report beat expectations, amid which the company also announced its first dividend and $70 billion in stock buybacks. The highest-rated employee question read, “Despite the company's impressive performance and record revenues, many Googlers have not received significant pay increases.” “When will employee compensation accurately reflect a company's success, and is there a conscious decision to keep wages low because of a cooling job market?”

