Mitzpe Ramon's technology hub blooms in Israel's Negev desert





On the surface, the small municipal council of Mitzpe Ramon, located deep in southern Israel, looks no different from dozens of other similar towns in the Negev desert.

But unlike other communities in the area, it is perched on a 860-meter ridge overlooking the world's largest erosional crater, a geological wonder known as Ramon Crater (Maktesh Ramon in Hebrew). Masu.

In recent years, the town has been attracting more and more tourists. The luxurious Beresheet Hotel, built right on the edge of the crater, opened in 2011 and has become a popular proposal location among Israelis.

What Mitzpe Ramon has in common with other towns in the region is a lack of employment opportunities and a relatively low socio-economic status.

Not another Eilat

Tourism alone is not enough to sustain a growing community. The municipality's goal is to double the number of residents from 5,000 to 10,000 in the near future.

We don't want to be like Eilat. That's not healthy, Assaf Axelrod, who manages Hamin Sara, Mitzpe Ramon's only youth center, told ISRAEL21c.

Asaf Axelrod answers questions during the opening of the Mitzpeh Ramon Hub. Photo provided by: Shibo/JNF-USA

I spoke with Mr. Axelrod at the opening of the Mitzpeh Ramon Innovation Hub, built with support from the Jewish National Fund (JNF)-USA. There's nothing else like it here, says Axelrod.

Axelrod, who has lived in Mitzpe Ramon for five years, took time from his reserve duty to attend the hub's dedication.

Oren Hefetz, director of business development for JNF-USA, added that there are not enough quality positions in the tourism industry to attract quality talent.

We figured it out six or seven years ago [Mitzpeh Ramon] He points out that we need an ecosystem that goes beyond tourism and speaks the language of technology.

first office building

It took JNF and the municipality five years to complete the innovation hub. The aim is to attract potential start-ups and technology companies that wish to set up shop. But it is essentially Mitzpe Ramons' first office building.

Since its grand opening in mid-March, the hub has welcomed space startup Creation Space, which raised $1 million from US-based investment fund CreationsVC last year.

Inside Mitzpe Ramonhub's office. Photo provided by: Shibo/JNF-USA

Hefetz pointed to a man wearing a kipper and a black sweater. He also set up his office here.

The man was identified as Erel Shakoor, 29, an Intel engineer.

I came to Mitzpeh 5 years ago with my wife and children. He explains that we didn't plan on staying here for a long time and that we came close to leaving several times.

But then Shachor found a job at Intel's offices in Beersheba that allowed him to work remotely.

Shachor said the hub gives him the opportunity to work in a physical office without having to drive an hour each way to Beersheva each day, as much of the town has aging and less-than-ideal housing infrastructure. I will say that I got it.

Support for evacuees

After the October 7 attack, more than 3,000 Israelis displaced by the war in Gaza were relocated by the government to Mitzpe Ramon.

In fact, we rushed to open the hub to assist evacuees, Hefetz says.

“JNF-USA's business development director, Oren Hefetz, said: Photo provided by: Shibo/JNF-USA

They want to get back to work, and the hub allows them to come into the office and work that day without having to leave or travel cross-country to get to work.

Most of the evacuees have left in the past six months, but several hundred have decided to remain in Mitzpe Ramon indefinitely.

at first

It's quite ironic that the hub's opening happened so close to this year's Passover.

Just as the ancient Israelites wandered in the desert for 40 years before reaching the Promised Land, Mitzpeh Ramon did virtually no construction projects at all until the Beresheet Hotel provided an incentive for entrepreneurs. I spent 40 years there. (Beresheet means the beginning of the first word in Genesis.)

A new hotel is currently under construction, as well as several real estate projects including hundreds of future homes and apartment complexes.

Hefetz said everything is sold out.

Axelrod points out that just five or six years ago, many existing apartments and properties were vacant. That's no longer the case, he added.

JNF-USA's next project in Mitzpe Ramon is a convention center that will be built near the hub.

Guests gather for the opening ceremony of the Mitzpe Ramon Hub. Photo provided by: Shibo/JNF-USA

Together, these will provide opportunities for companies and organizations that want to hold conferences or retreats here, for example, Hefetz said.

Still, he's realistic. We want to give young companies a financial incentive to come here and try it out.

I don't think Microsoft will move its offices. [to Mitzpeh Ramon] in a few days.

