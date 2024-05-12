NEV manufacturers leverage innovation and collaboration to move rapidly in China





Employees work on the assembly line of a new energy vehicle manufacturer in Chongqing.Tang Yi/Xinhua News Agency

HEFEI — Fierce competition in China's new energy vehicle (NEV) field is driving technological innovation and industrial sophistication, prompting auto brands to step up investment and seek cooperation.

Zhou Ning, a resident of Hefei, eastern China's Anhui province, who is considering purchasing a NEV, said, “Large touch screens, voice control, and autopilot systems are almost basic features for many people, and the NEV's new I'm amazed at the composition.” The family's second car.

“When you have a few different car brands to choose from within your budget, I feel it really takes your time to choose the one that best suits your needs,” he added.

As new energy vehicles continue to expand market share and consumer awareness, Chinese automakers are stepping up technology inputs to improve product performance while setting attractive prices to increase adoption. I am doing my best to. At the same time, the Chinese authorities are working to provide a healthy ground for innovative cooperation between domestic and foreign enterprises in the NEV industry chain.

technology intensive

More companies are entering the NEV space. In mid-April, Chinese high-tech giant Huawei announced a new electric car model, the Luxeed S7, equipped with an operating system developed in-house called Harmony OS. In late March, Xiaomi, another well-known Chinese technology company, released its first self-developed NEV model, SU7.

Rapid technology upgrades by NEV manufacturers have put Chinese consumers in the driver's seat, with high-tech technology supporting sales growth.

Meanwhile, in recent years, interactions between automakers and high-tech companies have become closer, and new technologies are being applied more frequently to NEVs, spurring new consumption growth.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun said at the SU7 launch event that Xiaomi's SU7 has achieved technological advances in key areas such as modeling design, battery, intelligent driving, and intelligent cockpit. said.

Aito, a NEV brand jointly developed by Huawei and Chongqing-based automaker Ceres, has delivered the M9, a six-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV) equipped with a futuristic smart cockpit that runs on Harmony OS. started in February of this year.

Also, just recently, Aion, a member of GAC Group, and Didi, a large Chinese car rental service provider, announced that their joint venture (JV), Guangzhou Andi Technology Co., Ltd., has secured a business license. This is China's first domestic joint venture between an L4 self-driving provider and an automaker aimed at producing mass-market vehicles for self-driving taxi services.

Zhang Yongwei, vice chairman and secretary general of China EV100, an NEV industry think tank, said that integrating advantageous elements such as vehicles, roads, networks, computing power, and data into system engineering is the most important driver of EV100. He said it was an effective method. The automotive industry will move to the next level, a more intelligent and connected ecosystem in China.

Driven by multiple factors, China's car sales rose 10.6% year-on-year to 6.72 million units in the first quarter of this year, according to data from the China Automobile Manufacturers Association.

fierce competition

Last year saw a race for survival among Chinese NEV manufacturers after 13 years of subsidies for NEVs were discontinued.

This year's racetrack has become even more crowded as traditional car manufacturers at home and abroad accelerate the electrification process, and high-tech companies enter the Autodrome.

In February of this year, BYD officially announced a new NEV model priced at 79,800 yuan (approximately $11,238), the lowest price among Chinese-made hybrid models, and announced that it will compete with fuel-powered vehicles in the same price range. did.

SAIC GM Wuling, Changan, and Neta also lowered the prices of several models in the same month. Industry players hope this price-cutting strategy will help further increase NEV penetration in China, which has reached nearly 30% by 2023.

To encourage car consumption and trade-in, China announced plans to ease financing ratios for personal gasoline vehicles and NEVs.

Wang Qing, deputy director of the Institute of Market Economy, Development Research Center of the State Council, said that the NEV market is expected to continue to grow relatively rapidly this year.

“We believe that by 2025, the market share of NEVs will be close to or even exceed 50%, and more consumers will choose NEVs over fossil fuel vehicles,” Wang said. Ta.

In the past year, many Chinese NEV brands, apart from strengthening research and development and lowering prices, have increased investment in overseas markets in search of new growth points.

Take Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, as an example. China's SAIC GM Wuling, Chery, Neta, and BYD already sell electric cars and buses in the country, and some of them have set up local car manufacturing plants. are planning to build.

A survey by the Indonesian Automobile Industry Association revealed that 66% of Indonesian consumers have a positive view of Chinese car brands.

According to Cui Dongxiu, secretary general of the China Passenger Vehicle Association, China's NEVs captured 62% of the global NEV market share in the first two months of this year.

big cake for everyone to eat

In the global wave of electrification, the NEV industry chain is also becoming more interconnected and comprehensive. China's supportive policies to encourage the development and innovation of the NEV industry are further unlocking the market potential and attracting more international investment.

To increase the pace of innovation in China, Volkswagen Group China announced in April that it will invest 2.5 billion euros in the expansion of its innovation hub in Hefei.

Ralf Brandstätter, Chairman and CEO of Volkswagen Group China, said: “The additional investment in this site underlines our ambition to rapidly expand our local innovative strength. '', he said, adding that the Hefei hub will bring technology to market about 30% faster in the future.

Japanese technology company Panasonic also plans to increase investment in southern China's Guangdong province, focusing on NEV parts and intelligent manufacturing, Panasonic China President Zhao Bingdi said.

“We have first-hand experience of Guangzhou's business environment. Guangzhou is most important for Panasonic's future business activities,” Zhao added.

In March this year, a new joint venture established by Mercedes-Benz Group China Co., Ltd. and BMW Brilliance Automotive Co., Ltd. to support the operation of a turbocharger network in the Chinese market was registered in Beijing.

By the end of 2026, the new joint venture will have installed at least 1,000 supercharger stations and approximately 7,000 high-power charging stations across China with cutting-edge technology.

From auto manufacturing to infrastructure, China has been sending positive signals and welcoming various industry players to jointly leverage market potential and help build a more robust e-mobility ecosystem.

Huang Zilan, a research fellow at the Qianhai Institute of International Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen), said China's efforts to develop green and low-carbon growth engines have achieved important results amid the global energy transition. said.

“This is not only to show off the strong influence of 'Made in China', but also to gain international recognition of the active role China plays in promoting the global green economy,” Fan said. he said.

