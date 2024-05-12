After 10 years of technological innovation, India is poised for the next phase of growth: Industry leadership.





New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) National Technology Day comes as India embarks on its journey to become a global technology powerhouse with various initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the past decade. This is an opportunity for reflection for the country. Industry leaders said Saturday they will discuss achievements and consider future challenges in an era driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

It was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who announced May 11 as National Technology Day to commemorate the Pokharan nuclear test conducted by the Indian Army in 1998 in Rajasthan state.

In the last decade under Prime Minister Modi, the country has done wonders in various areas, including local manufacturing, new semiconductor factories, AI, 5G, startups, innovation, and promotion of Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in various sectors. achieved great growth. At the same time, it will improve the skills of the workforce and create hundreds of thousands of new jobs.

As we celebrate this day, it is important to recognize the role of education, mentorship and entrepreneurship in developing a generation of innovation and leadership, said Kunal, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra. Purohit said.

A. Gururaj, Managing Director, Optimus Electronics, said India is moving towards creating local product development strength in multiple areas through electronics startups and other entities. commented.

“We will continue to work towards the development of electronics ecosystem in India in line with the government's vision for creation of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

Hundreds of thousands of new jobs have been created over the past decade since Prime Minister Modi launched the Make in India program in September 2014.

Nearly 12 million new jobs have been created in electronics manufacturing alone, valued at over $100 billion.

Tarun Chhabra, Country Manager, Nokia India, said, “The next decade will be marked by unparalleled technological advances in AI, cloud and connectivity, presenting new opportunities for India to strengthen its foothold in the global technology landscape. I believe it will bring about that.”

Prime Minister Modi recently laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1,250 crore.

It won't be long before Indians travel by bullet train. The first bullet train is scheduled to be operational in some sections (Mumbai and Ahmedabad) in 2026.

Anil Sethi, Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, is building a robust start-up eco with a focus on 5 million digitally skilled workforce, National Science and Technology Mission, and emerging technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, and 5G/Edge. I mentioned that I have a system in place. , quantum computing and more, we are truly witnessing the next phase of India's technology growth.

He said new-age disruptive technologies such as generative AI will be a key driver of new possibilities for digital transformation that will enable businesses to make the right decisions while building customer trust.

Technology has revolutionized India's business environment, redefined work roles and transformed industries.

To remain competitive and grow in this dynamic environment, industries are embracing innovation, adapting to emerging technologies, increasing operational efficiency, and equipping employees with the skills they need to unlock new growth opportunities. said Ashish Modi, president of Honeywell India.

According to Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, India's IT industry has emerged as a thriving force, driving the country's GDP, employment opportunities and overall economic growth.

He noted that organizations need to focus on upskilling and reskilling their employees to enable them to develop their capabilities and take advantage of important development opportunities across a variety of areas.

