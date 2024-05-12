Forget the Pixel 8a — here are 7 reasons I'm waiting for the Pixel 9 Pro





Google Pixel 8a offers a lot of features for the price you pay. It has a powerful camera, flagship-tier AI features, a bright Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the latest Android updates ahead of other non-Pixel smartphones. Not to mention seven years of updates and a fairly affordable price of $499.

But despite all the benefits and lower price point the Pixel 8a offers, it's still an A-series Pixel. Price may have been one of the reasons I canceled my Pixel 8 Pro pre-order last year, but it wasn't the only factor. Sure, the Pixel 8a has more features than the Pixel 6 Pro I own, but the Pixel 9 series is only a few months away. The Pixel 9 series will have even more features.

Yes, it will end up costing you more, but you'll probably be okay with that tradeoff. Here are 7 reasons why I'm waiting for the Pixel 9 Pro instead of buying the Pixel 8a.

telephoto camera lens

(Image credit: Future)

One of the features of the Pro Pixel model and many other Pro tier flagships is the telephoto lens. This is the kind of feature you won't find on even entry-level flagship devices, let alone mid-range smartphones like the Pixel 8a. In my experience, telephoto lenses and optical magnification tend to look and feel much better than digital alternatives.

Things have changed in the past few months, with companies like Apple and Samsung offering “telephoto-like” zoom features that take high-resolution images and crop them to size. It's a nice use of the extra megapixels, but that 2x fake magnification doesn't really compare to his 5x or even his 3x optical zoom.

I realized this about this time last year when I compared the Pixel 6 Pro's telephoto lens to the Pixel 7a's digital zoom. Even newer phones with better photo processing couldn't match the actual magnification, but that's something I've become very accustomed to over the years.

more durable material

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel 8a's low price comes at the expense of a number of things, but one of the big ones is the phone's materials. The Pixel 8a changes things up by offering a metal aluminum frame, but still uses a composite back that is effectively a premium kind of plastic. Besides, the display is made of Gorilla Glass 3. Gorilla Glass 3 has been outdated for years, but it's still the material used in his A-series Pixels.

Flagship Pixels have also historically used aluminum instead of more durable materials like titanium or stainless steel. We don't expect that to change this year either, but we should still opt for more premium and durable glass for the Pixel 9 Pro. At a minimum, the front and back panels should be the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2 seen on the Pixel 8 Pro. This means the phone is more resistant to scratches and other screen damage compared to the Pixel 8a and other A-series handsets.

tensor G4

(Image credit: TT Technology / YouTube)

Tensor G3 is the latest and greatest Google chipset currently available, with new AI processing, better image processing, and increased efficiency compared to older chips. But there are only a few months left until his next Tensor chip arrives as part of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Frankly, I'd rather wait it out.

We still don't know much about Tensor G4, other than the fact that it's probably not a completely Google-made chipset. That deadline isn't until next year at the earliest. Still, the Tensor G4 does more of the same, powers new AI features, improves computational photography, and hopefully brings a much-needed performance boost to the Pixel 9 series without draining hours of battery life in the process. You can expect it to bring. .

Possibilities of Qi2

(Image credit: Belkin)

The Qi2 wireless charging standard is a big change for wireless charging, but it's not yet included in any Android smartphone. This is because the standard was only finalized earlier this year, resulting in the majority of 2024 phones not being compliant. The Pixel 9 Pro's release later this year means it could come with new technology, but there's still a good chance it won't happen at all.

We won't know until much closer to the phone's release date in October. But the Qi2 is something I've wanted to use since it was announced last year, so I'd rather see what happens with his upcoming Pixel refresh. The Pixel 8a has Qi1 speeds limited to his 7.5W, so we should expect even faster wireless charging, at least on the Pixel 9 series.

LTPO display

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel 8a is the first mid-range Pixel to offer a 120Hz display, up from the 90Hz of the Pixel 7a. Not only is this a massive upgrade, but Google has confirmed that it's an adaptive refresh rate. This means it is not always locked at 120Hz, a factor that is known to cause excessive battery drain.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 8a, like the Pixel 8, is not an LTPO display that switches between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on what's on screen. The lower limit is 60Hz. This means that the power consumption will be higher than in his LTPO case. In addition to that, the Pixel 9 Pro may come with a different kind of Super Actua display with additional brightness.

faster charging speed

(Image credit: Future)

I'm a big proponent of improving your phone's battery life instead of charging faster and faster. Because if your phone lasts all day and only needs to be charged overnight, charging speed isn't that important. In fact, adaptive charging systems may even limit the maximum charging speed to maintain battery health.

But these are Google Pixels we're talking about, and great battery life has never been one of their strengths. So if you were to choose between a phone that charges at 18W and a phone that charges at 30W, you'd probably choose the latter. Even if you don't have a Pixel Stand, the Pixel 9 Pro should come with even faster wireless charging capabilities. However, since I have a Pixel Stand 2 and a 30W Google charger, I might as well try to get the most out of both.

New and better AI features

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If there's one thing the Google Pixel series does best, it's all the AI ​​features. The Pixel 8a shares a Tensor G3 chipset, so it has many of the same features as the Pixel 8, and will also have access to Google's Gemini Nano on-device AI processing in the future. However, it does not include everything currently offered, and more are guaranteed to come in the future.

There was one AI feature that Google kept exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro. It's a video boost with night vision mode. Not only was this a way to improve the quality of videos with his cloud-based AI processing, it also meant that Google's Night Sight feature could be applied to videos for the first time. I wonder if the Pixel 9 Pro will also offer this feature and more. New AI features exclusive to Tensor G4 and Pixel 9 families, and features exclusive to Pro.

I don't know what those functions are. But considering how jealous I was that the Pixel 7a had Photo Unblur while the Pixel 6 Pro didn't, I can't pass up the new AI feature. Even if some of the image editing options eventually come to Google Photos.

