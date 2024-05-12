On-chip energy storage set revolutionizes electronics





Electronic devices require components that store electricity in order to operate. This is usually a battery or a capacitor. But they take up space, cost some money, and involve energy loss when electricity is passed from the battery to the chip where the processing work is done.

What if we could store energy directly on a chip? The answer to this question opens up a field of technology called on-chip storage. Microcapacitors are used for on-chip storage. (A capacitor is a storage device that can release large amounts of energy, and releases energy on demand, unlike a battery, which charges or discharges slowly.)

Unlike batteries, which store energy through an electrochemical reaction, capacitors store energy in an electric field established between two metal plates separated by a dielectric (a type of insulator). Capacitors also have a much longer lifespan than batteries because they do not deteriorate after repeated charging and discharging cycles.

However, capacitors generally have a much lower energy density than batteries, meaning they store less energy per unit volume or weight. The problem gets even worse when we try to scale down to the size of microcapacitors for on-chip energy storage.

That's why scientists have long struggled to develop better microcapacitors. A group of 11 scientists at Lawrence Berkeley University in California, including three from India and one from Bangladesh, recently reported a breakthrough in this regard. They achieved record high energy densities in microcapacitors made from artificial thin films of hafnium oxide and zirconium oxide. The findings, published in the journal Nature, pave the way for advanced on-chip energy storage and power delivery in next-generation electronics.

processed thin film

Sayef Salahuddin, senior scientist and professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who led the project, said: “Microcapacitors made from artificial thin films can store much more energy than is possible with regular dielectrics. We have shown that this is possible,” he said in a press release. . This was done using materials that could be processed directly on a microprocessor.

In fact, as the size of microcapacitors decreases, their ability to store electricity (or capacitance) is limited. To understand how Berkeley Lab countered this, it is essential to understand the concept of negative capacitance materials. Normally, capacitance should increase as the applied voltage increases, but for certain materials the capacitance decreases.

Layering one dielectric material on top of another typically reduces the overall capacitance. Scientists at Berkeley Lab discovered that if one of the layers is made of a negative capacitance material, the overall capacitance increases. They designed a thin film (of HfO2-ZrO2) to achieve a negative capacitance effect. This hybrid dielectric material increased the overall capacitance of the microcapacitor. This is a groundbreaking development in the field of electronics.

These high-capacity microcapacitors have applications in edge computing systems, AI processors, IoT sensors, and more.

