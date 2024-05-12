Google should forcefully ban Hong Kong protest song “Glory to Hong Kong'' and state whether it will keep its promise: Justice Minister Lam Chung: Minister of Justice





All companies must deliver on their word. “We are looking forward to their reaction,” Lam said on a radio show.

I think we're all pretty impatient and hope that action is taken as soon as possible.

He added that the company must ensure that content on its platform complies with city laws.

Google, which also owns YouTube, where performances of the song are published, previously said it was reviewing the court's ruling.

An appeals court last Wednesday ruled in Lam's favor, granting a preliminary injunction he sought last year regarding the song, which has often been mistaken for the national anthem overseas.

This measure prohibited broadcasting, performance, printing, publication, sale, offering, distribution, dissemination, display, and reproduction. [the song] Any act intended to incite others to separate Hong Kong from the rest of the world, to commit inflammatory acts, or to insult the national anthem, the March of the Volunteers.

It was also prohibited to perform the song in a manner that could cause it to be misinterpreted as the national anthem, provided that: [the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] concerns or suggests that the city is an independent nation and has its own national anthem.

Lam said on Sunday that the government had reached out to online platforms, including Google, which has received the most attention, to inform them of the new rules.

He said it may take some time for Google to get legal advice, given that the court has only handed down its ruling in recent days, but the tech giant may not be able to comply with hate speech, inflammatory content, or the law. The company said it believes it already has established policies for removing content, including content that violates the law.

The company doesn't see any reason [Google] Lam said he would not comply with company policy or formal court orders.

The Post has reached out to Google for comment.

Paul Lamb says businesses need to be at the table when it comes to city laws.Photo: Dixon Lee

In their ruling, the three judges said the song had become a weapon that had the effect of justifying and even glorifying and glorifying the illegal and violent acts inflicted on Hong Kong over the past few years. Ta.

They added that the song could evoke and reignite strong emotions and a desire for violent confrontation.

By granting the injunction, the court determined that there was a compelling need to support criminal law to protect national security, provided that the song remained freely available and widely disseminated on the Internet. did.

Lam said that with the court accepting his legal argument, the injunction will draw a clear line and let the public know under what circumstances the song can and cannot be used.

He said he hoped the ban would have a deterrent effect.

The court said the exemption was made for academic and journalistic purposes. But it added that the injunction was needed to persuade internet platforms to remove problematic videos related to the song.

Lam said that, along with Hong Kong residents and mainland Chinese, I too look forward to hearing the company's official response.

Lam pointed out that the injunction imposes certain restrictions on freedom of speech, but said the restrictions are within a reasonable range under the premise of ensuring national security.

He said if the song was used as a tool to serve the illegal purpose of supporting the ideology of Hong Kong independence, this would effectively be a violation of the law.

Therefore, from a broader perspective, [though the injunction] There are restrictions on certain things, [freedom of speech] There are limits to rationality.

Ronnie Tong Kawa, a barrister and member of the Executive Council, said Google had been involved in the dispute for nearly a year and needed a deep understanding of what was going on.

So it makes little sense that they said they needed more time to consult with a lawyer, Tong added. They really have only two choices: obey him or disobey him.

He added that Google must come up with a response within a week or face contempt of court charges.

Professor Lau Siu-kai, a consultant at the China Hong Kong and Macau Research Association, a semi-official think tank, noted that Google had the opportunity to participate in the hearing as an interested party, but did not.

Google may have resisted initially, not wanting to be seen as giving in easily to political demands, Lau said.

Now that it faces a legal injunction, that stance may change.

Lau said he believed the US company Google could find a way to circumvent the court order and anger Hong Kong public opinion, but whether the government would get involved was another matter.

The question is whether the U.S. government will enter the fray and pressure Google to disobey court orders, he said.

But he added that neither side intends to defy Hong Kong's courts, so issuing a statement condemning the loss of free speech would be the best Google could do.

