Apple sets its sights on generative AI with M2 Ultra chip





Apple is enhancing its AI capabilities by using M2 Ultra chips in cloud servers for complex tasks and plans to move to M4 chips.

In an ambitious move, Apple is preparing to harness the potential of generative AI by deploying its powerful M2 Ultra chip in its cloud servers. This strategic introduction is expected to handle more complex AI tasks before the technology moves to the advanced M4 chip.

Apple's two approaches to AI processing

According to Bloomberg, Apple's efforts will see the M2 Ultra chip take on more advanced AI calculations in the data center, while simpler operations will be managed directly on the device. This approach leverages M2 Ultra's robust capabilities to ensure balanced processing workloads. Previously, the Wall Street Journal highlighted Apple's plans under Project ACDC (Apple Chips in Data Centers), which aims to develop custom chips to enhance security and privacy in cloud-based operations. However, the reassessment has led Apple to leverage existing processors that already have robust security features.

Expansion and innovation of AI technology

In addition to hardware, Apple is also actively engaged in research and development of AI. Apple has made significant progress, although it lags behind giants such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft in the speed of AI it generates. In December, the company's machine learning research team announced MLX, a new framework designed to optimize the efficiency of AI models on Apple Silicon. This innovation, among other things, signals Apple's direction to integrate AI more deeply into its ecosystem and power services like Siri.

Additionally, Apple is expanding its infrastructure to support these advances. The company operates multiple data centers across the United States and is developing a new facility in Waukee, Iowa, as announced in 2017. This expansion not only highlights Apple's commitment to AI, but also its strategy to maintain operational control of the technology. Expand.

In its latest announcement, Apple highlighted the extraordinary features of its upcoming M4 chip, especially the Neural Engine, which is described as an extremely powerful chip for AI. This statement not only reflects Apple's confidence in its technological advances, but also sets the stage for future innovations that have the potential to redefine user interactions with Apple devices.

Tech Edition has partnerships for sponsored content. This financial support helps with day-to-day operations, but does not affect the integrity of the review. We remain committed to providing our readers with honest and insightful content.

Telegram Tech Edition is now on Telegram! Join our channel here to keep up with all the latest tech news!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techedt.com/apple-sets-its-sights-on-generative-ai-with-m2-ultra-chips The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos