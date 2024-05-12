3 Top ETFs for a Diversified Stock Portfolio





Navigating the stock market can be challenging, requiring extensive research, constant monitoring of market trends, and the inherent risks involved. For those seeking market exposure without the complexity of individual stock selection, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a reasonable solution.

A well-chosen set of ETFs can comprehensively cover key sectors of the market, including large-cap growth, technological innovation, and small-cap potential. Here we provide an overview of three popular ETFs that offer broad coverage and superior long-term performance.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) mirrors the S&P 500 index, which covers the 500 largest companies in the United States. Since its founding in 1993, SPY has achieved cumulative returns of over 2,000%, including dividends.

SPY stands out for its cost efficiency with an expense ratio of just 0.09%, significantly lower than the category average by 88.6%. While not the absolute worst among its peers (Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF claims to differentiate itself), SPY's affordability is noteworthy.

SPY's trading volume is huge, averaging around 70 million shares per day. This liquidity makes it popular among day traders and those seeking income through derivatives. ETF trading activity is so strong that it has fostered a dedicated community of SPY options traders.

2. Invesco QQQ Trust

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, which includes the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq exchange. QQQ's expense ratio is 0.20%, higher than some passively managed funds, but still well below the category average of 0.98%.

QQQ is also known for its high liquidity, with an average of nearly 45 million shares traded each day. This makes it a great choice for active traders and those with large investments.

Over the past 10 years, QQQ has delivered an impressive average annual return of 18.8%, outperforming SPY's average of 10.8%. However, QQQ is riskier and more volatile than SPY because it leans toward tech stocks.

3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT:IWM) covers the Russell 2000 index of small-cap U.S. stocks. Over the past 10 years, IWM has delivered an average annual return of 7.8%, including dividends.

Small-cap stocks have historically led the market, although their performance has been modest compared to SPY and QQQ. If interest rates fall and this trend resumes, IWM will be in full swing.

IWM's expense ratio of 0.19% is not the lowest for a small-cap ETF, but it is well below the category average of 1.00%. This ETF enjoys high liquidity, with approximately 34 million shares traded daily, but its focus on small-cap companies carries considerable risk.

final thoughts

These three ETFs (SPY, QQQ, and IWM) offer investors a diverse approach to the stock market, covering everything from large-cap stability to technological innovation to small-cap growth. Caters to investors seeking a balanced investment portfolio that leverages various market segments.

However, as with any investment, it's important to align your ETF selection with your personal investment goals and risk tolerance. For example, to lower your risk profile, you can exchange QQQ or IWM for a lower-risk bond fund.

George Budwell has a position in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool owns a position in and recommends the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

3 Top ETFs for a Diversified Stock Portfolio was originally published by The Motley Fool.

