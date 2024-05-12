How to get a free Pixel tablet





Key Takeaways Google is offering a trade-in deal where you can essentially get a free Pixel Tablet if you trade in your old iPad by May 20th. The Google Pixel Tablet stands out with unique features, great software, and impressive value, making the switch to Android very appealing. . To take advantage of the promotional trade-in offer, you must purchase a Pixel Tablet and send in your old iPad along with your trade-in kit within 30 days.

If you're looking for a tablet, there are lots of great options. The best Android tablets come with unique features and great devices that you won't find in Apple country. Of all these machines, the Google Pixel Tablet is undoubtedly the most interesting one. It's quirky, well-built, and offers great software that stands out from the crowd.

The campaign ends on May 20th, so hurry.

That's what makes the latest deal with Google even more impressive. After announcing a lower-priced version of the Pixel Tablet without a stand, the company wants to seal the deal and entice all tablet fans to switch to the Pixel lineup. The way we do that is by offering you incredible trade-in deals. This allows you to essentially get a Pixel Tablet for free if you trade in your iPad. But be quick, because the campaign ends on his May 20th.

Most technology fields are generally very competitive, such as TVs, smartphones, and laptops, but tablets are a little different. Apple's iPad is so dominant in this field, in fact, that “iPad” has become virtually synonymous with simply meaning a tablet, whether it's made by Apple or not. .

So to steal a piece of that market, manufacturers like Google not only need to make better devices, but they also need to convince iPad users to switch to Android tablets. That's why Google's trade-in program is centered around iPads.

What's more, all iPads are worth significantly more during this promotional offer, making the switch even more appealing. If you return your old 7th generation iPad, you can still get a full $399 refund on your Pixel tablet. This is worth much more than the old Apple tablet itself. Google really wants you to try out its tablets, and it's not afraid to lose a few bucks in the process.

According to our tests, these tablets are powerful, portable, and worth the investment.How to get a free Google Pixel tablet

So if you're sure you want to take the plunge and replace your old iPad with a Pixel Tablet, here's what you need to do.

Buy a Pixel tablet

To begin the trade-in process, you must first purchase your tablet as usual. Trade-ins will only be returned after you ship your old device. There's a catch though, as you'll already need to let Google know that you're trading in your old tablet. Here's how:

Visit Google Store Select your Pixel tablet Click Buy Select the version of Pixel tablet you want to buy. Please note that the trade-in value of your device can be up to $450. So if you want to get a Pixel Tablet for free, you'll need to keep the settings under that number.[デバイスの下取り]in section[見積もりを取得する]Choose. Select your device manufacturer and model. Select the device state. Estimated trade-in value of the device. Once you are satisfied with the numbers,[下取りの追加]Choose. Complete your purchase, select your shipping address, and pay for your machine as usual.Trade in your old device

Once your new tablet arrives, you'll also need to get a trade-in kit to return your old device. Here's how to use it:

Once your Pixel Tablet and trade-in kit arrive, factory reset your old tablet. Pack your old device in a trade-in kit and make sure it's well protected. Please mail your device within 30 days of receiving your product using the included shipping label. After the trade-in kit receiving company receives and inspects your device, you will receive an email notification regarding the final trade-in value of your device. Your money will then be refunded within 2-5 days.

Keep in mind that not every device you trade in will get you a free Pixel tablet.

Some older models may be valued lower than the price of new devices. That said, if you decide to trade in your iPad, there's a good chance the trade-in value will be $399 or more. Even the regular 7th generation iPad released in 2019 will cost $399 during the promotional period. However, please note that these are not regular trade-in prices, but rather a promotion that Google is offering from May 7th to May 20th. After that, your iPad's trade-in value will go back to normal, so you'll need to take advantage of this deal quickly.

You may want to factory reset your iPhone. Here's how: Which tablets are eligible for trade-in?

The special iPad trade-in offer is only available until May 20th, but Google accepts trade-ins for more than just Apple devices. You can also send a Samsung tablet. Here are all the models eligible for trade-in and their value in good condition:

apple tablet

apple

iPad Pro (6th generation) 12.9-inch – $450 iPad Pro (5th generation) 12.9-inch – $399 iPad Pro (4th generation) – $399 iPad Pro (3rd generation)12.9-inch – $399 iPad Pro (3rd generation) 11 inch – $399 iPad Pro (2nd generation) 12.9 inch – $399 iPad Pro (2nd generation) 11 inch – $399 iPad Pro (1st generation) 12.9 inch – $399 iPad Pro (1st generation) 11 inch – $399 iPad mini ( 6th generation) 2nd generation – $399 iPad mini (5th generation) – $399 iPad Air (5th generation) – $399 iPad Air (4th generation) – $399 iPad Air (3rd generation) – $399 iPad (10th generation) ) – $399 iPad (9th generation) – $399 iPad (8th generation) – $399 iPad (7th generation) – $399 iPad (6th generation) – $75 Samsung Tablets Galaxy Tab S9+ – $350 Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ – $325 Galaxy Tab S9 FE – $300 Galaxy Tab S9 – $325 Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G – $100 Galaxy Tab S8 5G – $100 Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G – $100 Galaxy Tab S7+ – $100 Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – $100 Galaxy Tab S7 FE – $100 Galaxy Tab S7 5G – $100 Galaxy Tab S7 – $100 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – $100 Galaxy Tab S6 5G – $100 Galaxy Tab S6 – $100 Galaxy Tab S5e – $100 Related Google Pixel Tablet Reviews: Hello, I'm (Google) Home to Google's Tablets Regression optimizes apps for larger displays and focuses on smart home integration – but should you buy a Pixel tablet? Should I buy a Google Pixel Tablet?

If the device isn't great, even the best value plan won't be as appealing. So why not consider purchasing a Google Pixel Tablet?

The short answer is, yes, you absolutely should. This device ranks very high in our ranking of the best Android tablets and offers interesting features that you won't find not just on the iPad, but anywhere else in the Android space.

Really, the star is the software. As you would expect from a tablet made by Google, the Pixel tablet's Android skin is clean, fast, and runs great. New features are also being added steadily, making the device age like fine wine.

Speaking of software, tablets also have great features. If you purchase the $499 version of the tablet, you'll receive a charging speaker dock in the box, separate from the slab itself. When you dock your device, it goes into hub mode, effectively turning it into a Google Nest Hub. This means you can get a tablet that doubles as a smart home hub, making it a great investment for your home.

The tablet's hardware is also excellent. You'll see a crisp 11-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, but unfortunately only a 60Hz refresh rate. It also has Google Tensor G2, 8 GB RAM, and 128/256 GB storage.

Overall, this tablet is a great value, perfect as a smart home improvement or multimedia device, and can also be used as a secondary machine for working or studying on the go. With all the perks of Android and great software straight from Google, this is one of the best tablets out there.

Google Pixel tablet (without stand)

