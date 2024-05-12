



The Eurovision Song Contest final takes place tonight in Malmö, Sweden, setting the stage for an unforgettable spectacle that will captivate audiences around the world.

This year marks the seventh time the Nordic country has hosted the continent's most famous musical showdown. From the stunning streets of Stockholm to the vibrant city of Gothenburg and the enchanting landscapes of Malmö, Sweden has long been a magical beacon at Eurovision.

Behind the scenes, a symphony of technology and talent comes together to bring the Eurovision experience to life. With his 26 cameras strategically placed to capture every moment, including aerial shots from an innovative 2D camera system and a drop camera system, TV viewers can expect the best footage.

Careful planning also extends to communications, with over 400 radios and 200 intercom panels ensuring seamless coordination, and over 60 radio channels, both analog and digital.

Rigging also plays a key role, using 196 variable speed hoists to position and move lighting and LED elements within the design. 204 tons of technical gear will be suspended from the arena ceiling, supported by his 3.5km truss.

When it comes to lighting, the numbers are equally impressive, with over 2,000 light fixtures each equipped with an LED or laser light source illuminating the stage. Four weeks of pre-programming is required to ensure that all the lights shine in perfect harmony and create a captivating visual experience for both the venue audience and the broadcast audience.

Great video content is also key, with around 1000 square meters of LED screens wrapping the set, from the stage floor to the LED video cube.

Sound is another essential component, with 68 speakers, 56 microphones and nine sound desks to ensure clear audio for both performers and audience. Three different sound mixes are managed, including in-ear monitors for artists, a PA for on-site viewers, and a broadcast mix for television viewers around the world.

But it's not just technology that makes Eurovision a masterpiece. Behind the scenes, our dedicated stage management team works tirelessly to ensure all props are perfectly placed. The precision of the choreography is crucial and seamless, as it takes just 55 seconds to move each item into place and roll another off the stage at the same time.

The countdown to showtime begins now. He, along with over 1,000 accredited media representatives from around 60 countries, will be ready to share the magic of Eurovision with millions of passionate fans around the world.

Now you know exactly how we do it. Join us tonight at 20:00 CEST for the Eurovision Song Contest Final 2024. Preparations are complete.

where to watch

The following member broadcasters are participating in Eurovision 2024: Check your local listings for times.

Albania – RTSHA Armenia – AMPTVA Australia – SBS (*EBU Associate) Austria – ORFA Zerbaijan – ctimai Belgium – RTBFC Croatia – HRTC Cyprus – CyBCC Zekia – TDenmark – DREstonia – ERRFinland – YLEFrance – FTGeorgia – GPBGerny – ARD/NDRGreece – ERTIceland – – RTÉIsrael – KanItaly – RAILatvia – LTV Lithuania – LRT Luxembourg – RTLM Malta – PBS Moldova – TRM Netherlands – AVROTROSN Norway – NRK Poland – TVP Portugal – RTP San Marino – SMRTVS Serbia – RTSS Lovenia – RTVSLOS Spain – RTVES Sweden – SVT (Host Broadcaster) Switzerland – SRG SSRU Ukraine – Suspirin UK – BBC

