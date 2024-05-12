



We knew it was coming, but we were still surprised when Google announced the Pixel 8a a week before Google I/O. Does that mean there will be an even bigger event coming next week? I'm not going to hold my breath for the Pixel 9 series, so let's focus on the 8a.

Google Pixel 8a: Obsidian Porcelain Bay Aloe

It delivers a faster, brighter screen at 120 Hz, 2,000 nits (up from 90 Hz, 1,000 nits) and significantly improved Tensor G3 compared to Pixel 7a. Compared to the Pixel 8, it has some lower display quality (no HDR10+ and GG Victus), a smaller main camera sensor (1/1.73 vs. 1/1.31), and worse water resistance (IP67 vs. IP68). Charging (both wired and wireless) is slow.

Well, it all comes down to price, so let's take a look at price. Note that in recent months, the Pixel 8 has regularly dropped to $550 and even as low as $500. The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, can often be found for less than $400 and as low as $350. Also note that this is the first A-series model with a 256GB storage option.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB 256GB US $500 $560 EU 550 610 IN 53,000 60,000

This price does not include trade-in. For example, an older Pixel 7a in good condition could be worth $200 off.

Still, is the Pixel 8a worth it? Well, try not to influence your opinion before voting. However, we are happy to report that the Pixel 8a will now receive 7 years of support, including 3/4 OS updates and his 5 years of security patches that devices before the Pixel 7 series received. Masu. So even if you're a mid-ranger, you no longer feel pressured to upgrade early from the hardware you like just because of software.

We'll also point out that the Pixel 7a's MSRP was $500/510/44,000, but as we mentioned earlier, you can currently buy it for $100-150 less. In other words, the 8a's launch price won't last long.

Pixel 8a with Tensor G3 can run Gemini Nano

What else do you get besides pixels? The OnePlus 12R costs $500//40,000 for an 8/128GB unit. In Europe, the 650 is only available in a 16/256GB model. This gives you an LTPO display, a more powerful (and more efficient) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and faster charging. However, the dustproof and waterproof performance is only IP64.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 costs $480/43,000 (though you can find it for less), and the A35 costs $400/380/31,000. The A55 has a mid-range chip, but offers decent performance and long battery life. The two phones also have a microSD slot, but no 3.5mm headphone jack, and neither does the Pixel or OnePlus. It doesn't come close to the Pixel 8a in terms of software support.

Google still keeps Pixel availability relatively limited, and will inevitably face competition from Apple devices in these markets. The iPhone 15 has a similar size and a 6.1 display, but only operates at a frequency of 60 Hz. On the plus side, the phone will be able to run the latest iOS for years to come. iPhone 15 price is $800/950/80,000.

OnePlus 12R Samsung Galaxy A55 Samsung Galaxy A35 Apple iPhone 15

With all this in mind, are you going to pre-order the Google Pixel 8a?

And if you're buying a Pixel 8a, how much storage should you choose?

