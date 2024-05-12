Jan Slamek, California Forever Project CEO (Bloomberg Tech)





Jan Sramek, CEO of the controversial California Forever project, attended the Bloomberg Annual Technology Conference in San Francisco on Thursday. He engaged in a not-so-friendly discussion with Karen Breslau, one of the outlet's reporters. Sramek mostly tried to wrap up his story as he was asked a series of pointed questions about his bizarre project.

California Forever is a proposed development in Solano County, California, where a brand new city would be built on thousands of acres of Bay Area farmland. The company behind the project, Flannery Associates, had been secretly purchasing land parcels for years, but only revealed its true intentions after extensive media scrutiny. In one case, some long-time landowners initially refused to sell to the company, but California Forever sued them, accusing them of price-fixing. The lawsuit has been a thorn in the side between the local community and the developer ever since. On Thursday, Breslau filed the lawsuit and asked Sramek why it seemed like a good idea.

You then filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against several long-time Solano County landowners, charging them with price fixing and conspiracy…the case is still pending in federal bankruptcy court. They are your future neighbors. What were you thinking?

It was a difficult decision, but Sramek ultimately said the company has laws in place to prevent that type of behavior, pointing to the farmers the company sued as a price-fixing entity.

What is the law that if you want my property and I don't want to sell it to you, you drag me to court? Breslau shot back.

California Forever's Sramek talks about controversial new city

There is no such law, Sramek acknowledged. The law that we oppose is that if six gas stations in town come together and say he's going to charge $50 for gas, there's a price-fixing law that prohibits that, and there's actually a price-fixing law between landlords. His messages have been sent via email and text. We want to sell to them, but we can get more money if we all get together and agree on a higher price.

Breslau later asked Slamek whether the local community supported the project. A local town hall meeting about the project was notable for local residents standing up and shouting at Mr. Sramek multiple times.There are many misfortunes in this area [about the project], There is also a lot of curiosity. It's very complicated, Breslau said.

Sramek asserted that many people in Solano County support the project. We have many of his supporters who are 3rd, 4th and 5th generation Solano County residents. We have nurses, doctors, teachers, and now elected officials, Sramek argued. We are now at a point where people are evangelizing their neighbors and dispelling all the misinformation that anti-growth and de-growth forces are spreading in the county, he said.

Is there anything different? Breslau asked towards the end of the conversation.

Sramek said that when you build something of this scale, you're obviously going to make a lot of mistakes along the way.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

