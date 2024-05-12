Venture capitalist slams Google's 'useless' employees, claims they are extorting money from retirement plan





Venture capitalist slams Google's 'useless' employees, claims they are extorting money from retirement plans

Tech stocks have been doing well lately, but the people behind those gains may not be working as hard as you think.

In fact, David Ulevich believes that most high-tech workers are doing nothing, and venture capitalists at Andreessen Horowitz claim they know this from personal experience.

Mr. Ulevich remained with Cisco as senior vice president after selling his software security company to Cisco for $635 million.

He knows that people think these kinds of high-level, white-collar jobs are very important, but in reality those employees aren't doing much work, and it's the company's He said it would harm shareholders as well.

These people aren't just useless, Ulevich told business writer Emily Sandberg in the Newsletter. But they're also taking money away from the remaining employees' retirement programs.

Employees of companies in your stock portfolio can affect your 401(k) or IRA, but not in the way Ulevitch claimed.

Layoffs often increase stock prices

Urevich cited Google as a prime example of a company that is not responsible for its funds and employees.

For more than a decade, the company has spent billions of dollars a year on projects that have produced no results, he told Sandberg. All that money could have been returned to shareholders with retirement accounts.

He added that he believes half of Google's employees aren't doing any actual work. He also notes that anyone who works at a company with more than 10,000 employees knows that a bunch of people could be laid off tomorrow, but the company won't really feel the difference. He said it would be. In fact, downsizing may even improve a company's operations and profitability.

Mr. Urevich is not wrong in saying that reducing staff will lead to higher profits for companies. Layoffs are often a sign of difficult times in the industry, but that's not always the case.

NPR reported that in January 2024, the S&P 500 stock index, especially tech stocks, simultaneously implemented large-scale layoffs and hit record highs.

Microsoft, which USA Today reported laid off 1,900 people in January, reached a valuation of more than $3 trillion during the same month.

It is better to have useless workers than unemployed people.

Urevich is not the only venture capitalist concerned about a glut of workers in the tech industry. Keith Lavoie, a Tesla investor and former PayPal executive, also worries about the rise in fraud in the tech industry.

There's nothing left for these people to do, Business Insider quotes Lavoie as saying at a 2023 event. What do these people actually do? They go to meetings.

The problem with this is that if all these tech workers were laid off tomorrow, unemployment would increase. Venture capitalists forget that high unemployment is significantly worse for the economy (and their retirement portfolios) than the large number of people who have regular, steady paychecks, even if they are working fake jobs. ing.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the last time the U.S. recorded an unemployment rate as high as 14.7% was in April 2020, at the height of the pandemic. At the same time, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) also determined that a recession was occurring.

The NBER said it evaluates whether a period is considered a recession based on multiple factors, one of which is the unemployment rate. This is because consumption is also part of this evaluation. If people don't have jobs, they usually don't have disposable income to spend to boost the economy.

If you've ever watched your stock portfolio survive the pandemic recession or the Great Recession of 2008, you know that unemployment is bad news for your portfolio. However, with the current unemployment rate of 3.9%, more people will be able to invest in the market and economy.

As Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Good Morning America in January 2023, when the unemployment rate was 3.4%, there are 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 50 years. Well, it's not a recession.

The best way to ensure your 401(k) or IRA portfolio earns the return you need to retire comfortably is to invest fully in tech stocks to get through life, based on your own risk tolerance and stock diversity. The goal is to not rely on your golden age.

