Continued layoffs by Tesla, Google and Microsoft could backfire





After a wave of layoffs at industry giants like Google, Microsoft, and Tesla, there's little doubt that some tech workers find this gallows humor to be on point.

Elon Musk told employees last month that Tesla would lay off 10% of its workforce. Then, in early April, the company reportedly cut another 500 positions in its Supercharger division. After cutting about 12,000 jobs in 2023 and more in early 2024, Google again announced plans for a small number of further cuts last week.

CEO Sundar Pichai recently told Bloomberg that the company is being methodical in its response to job cuts, saying it's “taking time to be precise and successful.” Pichai also said Google's job cuts may slow in the second half of this year.

But while this scalpel-versus-axe approach seems reasonable, firing in general, and IV firing in particular, comes at a price. Labor market experts told Business Insider that even at large companies that are unlikely to struggle to seek new financial results, layoffs can hurt morale, reduce productivity, and It can drive out prime workers and prevent at least some of the best talent from joining the organization.

In other words, the impact of headcount reductions can negate the economic benefits of costs carved out of the income statement.

Sandra Sucher, a professor of management practice at Harvard Business School, said, “These are people who still work together, and the idea that they can absorb that loss as if it was nothing shows how human psychology works.'' It just shows a lack of understanding of how it works.” She told BI that she was fired.

cost of not doing business

Wayne Cascio, a professor emeritus of business at the University of Colorado Denver who studies corporate downsizing, says organizations that cut jobs even if managers decide it's necessary to cut costs. is said to be hit hard.

“I wonder when the ax will fall again,” he told BI. This means that remaining employees will have to start looking around, especially if layoffs continue without full approval from the company. “They spend a lot of time surfing the web, updating their resumes, and networking, which reduces their productivity. There's no way around it,” he told BI. Ta.

For organizations that lay off employees, the rate of voluntary resignations typically increases by about 50% in the following year, Cascio said. And retirees are often the “most marketable,” he said.

Consider the example of Tesla. Tesla has lost several high-profile executives recently. One of the most recent names, former product launch director Rich Otto, said Wednesday that he has decided to step down amid mass cuts.

“The recent layoffs that have shaken the company and its morale have thrown this harmony out of balance, making it difficult to see the long game,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Many of the layoffs at technology companies occur despite strong overall company performance. But leaders are struggling to please Wall Street, run their businesses more efficiently, focus on new initiatives like artificial intelligence, and juggle in an environment of slowing growth due in part to interest rates. You may feel the need to let go of a worker for reasons such as personal reasons. As BI previously reported, this number is much higher than just a few years ago.

Harvard University's Thatcher said one reason layoffs don't always happen all at once is because companies are trying to make changes where they think they are needed, rather than cutting jobs across the board. Stated.

Difficult to hire based on name recognition

Silicon Valley's most famous companies have a steady supply of people who want to add a high-profile logo to their LinkedIn profile, making it easy to make the daily cut.

“They think their brand is perfect,” Cascio said, referring to big technology companies. “That's true to some degree, but not for the vast majority of employers.”

But even the biggest players in the technology industry can still reach their limits when it comes to recruiting top talent, he said. Companies that may receive multiple offers should consider where layoffs have occurred and choose companies that have never experienced layoffs, rather than companies that have gone through multiple rounds, Cascio said. It is said that there are many

“It's going to be a tiebreaker,” he said.

Gen Z, who have entered the workforce, recognize that even if their job changes within an organization, their role will still be there, and they prioritize job security, Cascio said.

The job market for white-collar workers may be softening, but many workers have yet to let go of the sense of power they developed years ago, said Caroline Ogawa, director of human resources at research firm Gartner. Stated. In the middle of a major resignation. This means that many people continue to be particular about where they work.

“Candidates may receive fewer offers, but their expectations are solid,” Ogawa said. “With a candidate agency at that level, it would be difficult to fill these employees.”

Dumping to former employer

Cascio said social media has made it easier for laid-off workers to complain about how their former employers handled layoffs. This is a risk that didn't exist years ago, and one that even top companies will face when recruiting their next top talent.

“It's very easy to damage a company's reputation,” he says.

Gartner's Ogawa also told BI that when an employer fires an employee, the remaining employee is often forced to take over the work once performed by a former colleague. It can lead to burnout and loss of motivation, and some people wonder what their purpose is in the organization.

That's why it's important for leaders to communicate why they're making cuts and how employees can re-engage with their work.

“Fear is managed through transparency,” she said.

Thatcher, the Harvard professor, also said that providing workers with a rationale for retrenchment is essential not only for those who are laid off, but also for those who remain.

“'What reason?' and 'How plausible is that reason?'” she said. That's “important when communicating externally, but it's also very important when communicating internally.”

