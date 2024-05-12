Last week’s biggest retail technology role — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Misen

Cart.com, a provider of integrated commerce and logistics solutions, reports that cookware brand Misen has selected it as its U.S. fulfillment partner.

Under the new partnership, Misen will ship products from two of the company's U.S. facilities, one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast, supporting the brand's national fulfillment operations.

Jask

Home furnishings retailer JYSK has announced the introduction of its new Unified Commerce PoS platform in Portugal.

Jens Norby, Retail Process Coordinator at JYSK, said in a post on LinkedIn:

This week was a milestone for us as we installed a new unified commerce PoS platform in our pilot store in Portugal. We are now ready to roll out our new platform to more stores, and that number is only increasing by the week. Next destination is Spain!

He added: “A huge shout out to everyone involved, from the local forces who have worked diligently in preparations to JYSK’s dedicated IT developers who have worked so hard to achieve this milestone.”

We are currently in a period of hypercare and have set our sights on the following two countries: France and Austria. I was ready to continue this journey.

curry

Currys, an omnichannel retailer of technology and electronic products and services, leverages the latest AI technology to power its operations, improve the shopping experience, and improve the experience of co-workers with its core cloud technology infrastructure. Selected Accenture and Microsoft to deliver. Their number is 25,000.

Accenture and Microsoft, in collaboration with their joint venture, Avanade, will work with Currys to modernize, secure, and simplify its technology assets, enabling Currys to accelerate adoption of Microsoft AI technologies such as Azure OpenAI Service. will do so.

Currys Group CEO Alex Baldock says AI is the biggest technological leap in human history. At Currys, we exist to help everyone enjoy great technology, so in addition to bringing the benefits of AI to millions of customers, we also want to bring similar benefits to our own businesses. I can.

You couldn't ask for a better partner. Together, we aim to put Currys at the forefront of the digital transformation of the retail industry. We're just getting started, but the possibilities are endless. We look forward to delivering significant benefits to our colleagues, customers and shareholders.

Pio

Pio, a plug-and-play automated warehouse system powered by AutoStore's cube storage technology, is now available to all small and medium-sized e-commerce businesses (SMBs) in the United States.

AutoStore is a warehouse automation company with over 1,500 installations worldwide, including Macys, Ikea, and Puma.

The proprietary cube storage technology is said to provide the highest density product and inventory storage solution on the market.

AutoStore says it developed Pio as part of its mission to make cube storage technology available to everyone.

Now, the Pios P100 automated warehouse system has been launched in the US with five new customers: Privada Cigar Club, Sunday Swagger, Souko, Barnes 4WD, and AI Stone.

